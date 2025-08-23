Caron’s cornucopia – 23 August 2025

I thought I’d make up a list of things that took my fancy this week.

First up, if you know someone going to the Notting Hill carnival, Liberty has an excellent guide to your rights if you are zapped by facial recognition technology.

Former Love Island contestant Sharon Gaffka talks to Politics Home about how her experience of reality tv gave her a platform to campaign for women’s rights and highlight the discrimination women face.

I’m very chuffed with the Guardian for sticking by its journalism and the women who told their stories about their dealings with Noel Clarke, who lost his libel case against them yesterday. Editor Katharine Viner takes us through the events of the past couple of years.

Listen to Iain Dale’s and Tessa Dunlop’s Where Politics Meets History podcast. At about 35 minutes in, Tessa’s brother, Duncan, talks about the SNP’s failures on the care system and how they have not made life easier for young people who have been in care.

Alistair Campbell and Rory Stewart talk about the Lib Dems and what they see as our problems in this episode of The Rest is Politics, available on You Tube. They look at our strategy of concentrating on local campaigns rather than going for a national message.

And finally, the brilliant, energetic Neil Alexander, our candidate for Inverness and Nairn in next year’s Scottish elections, shows us what his August has looked like:

It’s been a busy start to our campaign! I have loved meeting so many people right across Inverness and Nairn, and we have much more to do! If you want to get involved in our campaign, or can donate to help us win, click the link in my bio! pic.twitter.com/SrxWceKqJu — Neil Alexander 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🔶️🏉🎮 (@NeilAlex94) August 21, 2025

