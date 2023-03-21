Casey Report: This must be a precipice moment

Responding to the Casey Report, Liberal Democrat MP and Former Police Officer Wendy Chamberlain said:
This report is an important step towards justice for the Everard, Smallman and all of the other families of women and other victims who have suffered because of the failings evident throughout the Met.
It’s clear that despite repeated reviews and reports that the force’s toxic culture has never been properly addressed. This time, it has to be.
Leadership in the Met and the Home Office must view this as a precipice moment. The Home Secretary must take personal responsibility for this and draw up an urgent plan, with the Commissioner and the Mayor of London, with clear timescales that show progress that goes beyond the tick box. The stakes are too high for anything less. The fundamental principle of policing by consent is at stake.
Maybe the time has come for there to be two separate organisations responsible for policing – one being a ‘Police Force’ and the other being a ‘Police Service’. The Police Service would be mainly responsible for dealing with victims of crime and investigating crimes to bring those responsible to justice while the Police Force would be mainly responsible for public order, deterring street crime and responding civil emergency. While this change would not, in itself, address issue of culture that need to be addressed, it would mean that victims of crime may be more will to contact the Police Service to seek help even if they had previously had a bad experience with the Police Force during some public order issue.