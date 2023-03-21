Casey Report: This must be a precipice moment

Responding to the Casey Report, Liberal Democrat MP and Former Police Officer Wendy Chamberlain said:

This report is an important step towards justice for the Everard, Smallman and all of the other families of women and other victims who have suffered because of the failings evident throughout the Met.

It’s clear that despite repeated reviews and reports that the force’s toxic culture has never been properly addressed. This time, it has to be.

Leadership in the Met and the Home Office must view this as a precipice moment. The Home Secretary must take personal responsibility for this and draw up an urgent plan, with the Commissioner and the Mayor of London, with clear timescales that show progress that goes beyond the tick box. The stakes are too high for anything less. The fundamental principle of policing by consent is at stake.