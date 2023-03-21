IPCC on Climate Change: Act now or it’s too late

The Synthesis report of Sixth Assessment of the International Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was published yesterday.

This is a open thread for you to give your views on this report, which you can read in full here.

The report is perhaps well summarised by this Guardian summary entitled “Scientists deliver ‘final warning’ on climate crisis: act now or it’s too late” with the strapline “IPCC report says only swift and drastic action can avert irrevocable damage to world”:

Scientists have delivered a “final warning” on the climate crisis, as rising greenhouse gas emissions push the world to the brink of irrevocable damage that only swift and drastic action can avert. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), made up of the world’s leading climate scientists, set out the final part of its mammoth sixth assessment report on Monday. The comprehensive review of human knowledge of the climate crisis took hundreds of scientists eight years to compile and runs to thousands of pages, but boiled down to one message: act now, or it will be too late. The UN secretary general, António Guterres, said: “This report is a clarion call to massively fast-track climate efforts by every country and every sector and on every timeframe. Our world needs climate action on all fronts: everything, everywhere, all at once.”

* News Meerkat - keeping a look-out for Liberal Democrat news. Meerkat photo by Paul Walter