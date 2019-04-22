Change for change’s sake wouldn’t be worthwhile

Change UK reports that among 3,700 applicants to be their candidates in the Euro elections are 105 former Lib Dems, along with 895 former Labour activists and dozens of former Tories.

Why would former Lib Dems join Change? Did they leave our party in the rout of the Coalition and haven’t been won back since? Do they think they have a better chance of getting elected now with Change? Or do they simply feel that in the current British political crisis some real change is essential to unstick it?

The trouble with the last argument is that it isn’t the Lib Dems who have caused the crisis. Since they aren’t part of the problem, leaving the Lib Dems can’t be part of the answer. Our party has kept its view consistently since the Referendum: we believe the country should remain in the EU because no possible deal can outweigh the advantages of staying in. And while Change UK claims to want to break the mould of British politics – despite immediately becoming (just) another political party – there is certainly nothing mouldy about Lib Dem politics: we are continually refreshing and developing our policies to match the country’s perceived needs.

Whatever is rotten in the British political system (and plenty is), the Liberal Democrat party isn’t.

Supposing for a moment that most of these thousands of applicants wanting to jump on the bandwagon of Change may believe that any change must be good for the country, what is it that they propose to commit themselves to beyond just the principle of change? (Plus of course staying in the EU – no change there, then!).

How far the expanded Tiggers can agree on a platform, considering their diverse backgrounds, we shall see when: they launch on Tuesday. But according to Sunday’s Observer the party’s interim leader, Heidi Allen, has claimed that her new party is now at any rate the “natural home of the Remain Alliance.”

That’s a curious claim since there is no Remain Alliance.

Change have declined to have an united front with the other pro-EU parties, ourselves, Greens, SDP and Plaid Cymru, and have therefore harmed the chances of anti-Brexit parties winning many seats. Under the PR system used, voters can only vote for one party, not list their preferences. Without a real alliance in which pro-EU parties might agree to share candidacies, each seems likely to win fewer seats than they might otherwise hope for.

If Change does nonetheless win a handful of seats, with voters evidently trusting their good intentions, what would this tiny new caucus do next? With their diverse backgrounds, how can they decide which major party grouping to align with in the EU Parliament? They may seem doomed to impotence.

Our Lib Dems, if they manage to win any more than their one present seat despite the odds, do have an accepted group to join, and within ALDE can develop further policies.

Perhaps there will be new developments, but as things stand, Lib Dems can’t have high hopes for the Euro elections. Activists are likely to busy themselves with the May 2 local elections, and be thankful that Change can’t stand in those. At least we can remind voters locally of our solidity and usefulness as a party.

It is disappointing, in view of current Tory disarray, to think we could do better if Change would change its mind. But as David Lloyd George, the Liberal Prime Minister from 1916 to 1922, is reported to have said, when asked how he kept his cheerfulness when beset by numerous political obstacles, “ Well, I find that a change of nuisance is as good as a vacation.” Lib Dem activists, not likely to enjoy much vacation next month, can perhaps smile wryly and try to agree.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.