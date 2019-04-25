Paul Walter

Change UK plan to grab the Lib Dems’ money, members and policies – leaked memo

By | Thu 25th April 2019 - 9:38 am

The Mail has published a leaked memo from Change UK which sets out its current strategy in relation to the Lib Dems.

It is a bit of a shock.

We were hoping that there would be co-operation between Change UK and our party.

However, the one page of the memo (it’s not clear if there are more unleaked pages) makes it clear that the authors want to stamp out the Lib Dems and, basically, replace us. They basically want to grab our money, members and policies. There is only a small measure of co-operation on “certain issues” mentioned at the bottom of the page.

Change UK have not denied the veracity of the memo page, which appears to have been written before they thought of the “Change UK” monicker (they were still calling it “NP” – presumably “New Party”).

We have to hope that the “reality therapy” of the forthcoming elections lead to a tempering of the Change UK view. Given that this memo is perhaps a month or two old, then it suggests that the Change UK strategy/tactics are not working because there has hardly been a tsunami of defectors from the LDs to Change UK, as the memo seemed to have hoped for.

Here’s what the memo says:

LD STRATEGY

Objectives

Single party, brand, entity and leadership team for progressive politics at the next General Election including all progressive traditions (centre-left, One Nation and Liberal).

No mergers, pacts or alliances.

Strategy

1. Win over LD activist and members to the TIG/NP cause – to win over as supporters;
2. Attract support and resources from LD backers – to win over and help provide resources.

Tactics

1. Grow TIG so HoC numbers exceed LDs
2. Illustrate TIG exceeds the support base of the LD
a. Grow supporter list to byond 100,000 (current number of LD members)
b. Grow twitter followers beyond 244,00 (LDs currently on 244,100).

3. Connect with key LD backers
a. Approach top 6 individually by May
b. Secure public support of previous LD backers

4. Show bona fides on key LD issues
a. Interventions on Electoral Reform
i. Westminster Hall or Adjornment debate led by a TIG member
ii.Op-Ed on a LD online platform
iii TIG EDM
b. Highlight interventions of TIG members on civil liberties issues
i. Example – Shaminma Begum

5. Advertise public pledges of support by LD members/activists
a. Highlight any LD councillors supporting TIG/NP
b. Draw attention to any ex-LD PPCs joining TIG/NP
c. Encourage LD public figures to advocate transferring to TIG/NP

6. Where appropriate, TIG and LD MPs to co-operate publicly on certain issues
a. Brexit – CU/AS/GS fortnightly working group?
b. Mental Health – LB and NL etc

Tim Farron commented wisely:

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 25th Apr - 9:23am
    @ John Marriott, When we have elections in the UK we don't expect, for example, people in Yorkshire to be only interested in what is...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 25th Apr - 9:10am
    @frankie If we do have to elect MEPs and the campaign featured your suggestions I have a strong feeling that it wouldn’t do very well....
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 25th Apr - 8:52am
    @ Martin Land, You may have noticed that prosperous areas in the EU tend to have a net inflow of people whereas more depressed areas...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 25th Apr - 8:48am
    CAMPAIGN PRIORITIES.......Meanwhile....... back at the ranch, (and when we are still in the EU), the Guardian reports this morning.... "A record 1.6m emergency food parcels...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 25th Apr - 8:48am
    New £165m coal mine in Cumbria 'unanimously approved' by councillors despite escalating escalating climate change crisis. 'Demand and jobs "outweighs" global warming concerns, Lib Dem...
  • User Avatarexpats 25th Apr - 8:45am
    Jayne Mansfield 25th Apr '19 - 8:18am.......... In 2013 a Yougov poll found that 95% of those polled could not name their MEP............... This is...