Change UK plan to grab the Lib Dems’ money, members and policies – leaked memo

The Mail has published a leaked memo from Change UK which sets out its current strategy in relation to the Lib Dems.

It is a bit of a shock.

We were hoping that there would be co-operation between Change UK and our party.

However, the one page of the memo (it’s not clear if there are more unleaked pages) makes it clear that the authors want to stamp out the Lib Dems and, basically, replace us. They basically want to grab our money, members and policies. There is only a small measure of co-operation on “certain issues” mentioned at the bottom of the page.

Change UK have not denied the veracity of the memo page, which appears to have been written before they thought of the “Change UK” monicker (they were still calling it “NP” – presumably “New Party”).

We have to hope that the “reality therapy” of the forthcoming elections lead to a tempering of the Change UK view. Given that this memo is perhaps a month or two old, then it suggests that the Change UK strategy/tactics are not working because there has hardly been a tsunami of defectors from the LDs to Change UK, as the memo seemed to have hoped for.

Here’s what the memo says:

LD STRATEGY Objectives Single party, brand, entity and leadership team for progressive politics at the next General Election including all progressive traditions (centre-left, One Nation and Liberal). No mergers, pacts or alliances. Strategy 1. Win over LD activist and members to the TIG/NP cause – to win over as supporters;

2. Attract support and resources from LD backers – to win over and help provide resources. Tactics 1. Grow TIG so HoC numbers exceed LDs

2. Illustrate TIG exceeds the support base of the LD

a. Grow supporter list to byond 100,000 (current number of LD members)

b. Grow twitter followers beyond 244,00 (LDs currently on 244,100). 3. Connect with key LD backers

a. Approach top 6 individually by May

b. Secure public support of previous LD backers 4. Show bona fides on key LD issues

a. Interventions on Electoral Reform

i. Westminster Hall or Adjornment debate led by a TIG member

ii.Op-Ed on a LD online platform

iii TIG EDM

b. Highlight interventions of TIG members on civil liberties issues

i. Example – Shaminma Begum 5. Advertise public pledges of support by LD members/activists

a. Highlight any LD councillors supporting TIG/NP

b. Draw attention to any ex-LD PPCs joining TIG/NP

c. Encourage LD public figures to advocate transferring to TIG/NP 6. Where appropriate, TIG and LD MPs to co-operate publicly on certain issues

a. Brexit – CU/AS/GS fortnightly working group?

b. Mental Health – LB and NL etc

Tim Farron commented wisely:

I’ve been hugely positive about TIG but this is daft. In the 1980s, many of the SDP founders were a) ‘big beasts’ and b) incredibly gracious towards the Liberals. The project helped us get 26% of the vote and turned the UK into a genuine 3 party system. A good lesson to learn… https://t.co/YR5unrPw3D — Tim Farron (@timfarron) April 24, 2019

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.