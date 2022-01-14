Changes to comments and posting policies on Lib Dem Voice

We are from today making changes to the comments policy on Lib Dem Voice. We also will more proactively encourage female voices on LDV, both in making comments and in authoring posts.
This change comes after a meeting of editors (online as we are scattered around the country) to discuss where we are on LDV and where we want to go.
We are concerned that LDV posts and comments are dominated by men. In recent weeks, three quarters of posts have been authored by men and nine in ten comments were by men.
We intend to change that gender balance and make LDV more representative of the Lib Dems and liberal values.
We will be proactively managing the comments debate to prevent it being dominated by a small number of individuals. They are nearly always men and seem to want to slug it out to the end between themselves – to win a debate that LDV readers have long lost interest in. Too often that debate is tangential to the subject of the article. Too often it is a debate that should take place elsewhere.
There is a whole world wide web out there for these discussions. LDV is a forum for reporting and discussing what the Lib Dems are doing and what they could be doing, not technicalities, references and other obscurities.
That may mean that some comments won’t be published. Dominant commenters may also find their contribution delayed allowing space for other voices to be heard.
If you think this is restrictive, you just need to think of a debate at a conference, at a business meeting, in a council chamber or in parliament. Those debates work best when contributions are short, concise and to the point. They work best when the primary intention is to contribute to an open discussion rather than trying to prove that your argument is better than someone else’s. They work best when people are in listening mode.
We have reduced the word limit on comments by half to 250 words. A long sequence of 500 word comments quickly gets boring. If you need 500 words to make your point, you should be submitting an article. We will not be accepting comments split over several entries in quick succession. Just take break. Allow space for others to join the debate. Be concise and come back after others have heard your views.
In another move, we have increased the guidance on the length of posts from 500 words to 750 words, easing the difficulty some writers face in compressing their arguments. We will on occasion allow longer articles that are well written and make coherent arguments that require more words. But longer articles will not be the norm.
We wish to encourage more female contributors to LDV. We will be actively encouraging women to contribute posts. We hope that by reducing the volume of comments by a small number of men, we can create a more welcoming environment for everyone.
Lib Dem Voice was established to create an independent forum for comment, information and debate on liberal values and the progress of the Liberal Democrats. We, the editors, will continue to promote those aims.
About time too
Those sound good ideas to try. Good luck with them; I hope they work out.
Sounds like a good idea in principle.
I think it’s positive that moderators are looking at ways of improving the LDV experience.
However, how do we know which commenters are men and women? Just by whether names sound male or female? What is to prevent people using fake names to get around this? How do you know if, as I do, someone identifies as non-binary? Gender balance isn’t sex balance and it’s often frustrating to see discussion on it reduced to the male-female binary.
On the whole, however, this seems reasonable and it will be interesting to see how it works out.
Whilst I applaud the approach, there is something that LDV should be aware of:
By editorialising the comments section, LDV are taking on the role of a publisher and could be seen as being liable for any comments made from a legal standpoint.
Lightly moderated comments that rely on notice and takedown approach provide an additional level of protection and it’s probably worth getting legal advice about the exact implications.
Thanks Andrew. We know most major commenters. There is extensive correspondence behind the scenes and we are all active Lib Dems. There were a number of people I could not identify who are not included in the analysis. We used nine out out of ten to allow a degree of imprecision. The number of non-binary people remains relatively small and will not affect the overall ball park figure. I should add that non-binary and gender issues are very important here on LDV and we have given space in posts and comments for views to be expressed, for the issues to be aired and for understanding to develop. That hasn’t always been easy but we will create more space for different perspectives if we reduce the domination of a small group of people commenting too frequently.
It’s your website, after all. I had a feeling that something was happening at HQ. If you do publish this reply, all I would say is; “Be careful what you wish for”. However, I wish you luck in what you are trying to achieve. If it doesn’t elicit a more balanced gender response, however, I wonder whether you might be prepared to think again.
I often struggle as a disabled women. We have so many issues with disability, from housing to working.
Thanks John. I think you illustrate the issues we are trying to tackle. I am not sure what you mean by “HQ”. For clarity, and I am sure you know this, LDV is independent of the Lib Dem Party but exists to support liberal democrat aims. We wish for open debate that has broader participation and is not dominated by a handful of people. We will of course review the outcomes of our changes and if we don’t achieve a gender balance, we will try harder.
We are already publishers. LDV has never been like Facebook, etc. claiming to be simply a content provider.