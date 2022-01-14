Changes to comments and posting policies on Lib Dem Voice

We are from today making changes to the comments policy on Lib Dem Voice. We also will more proactively encourage female voices on LDV, both in making comments and in authoring posts.

This change comes after a meeting of editors (online as we are scattered around the country) to discuss where we are on LDV and where we want to go.

We are concerned that LDV posts and comments are dominated by men. In recent weeks, three quarters of posts have been authored by men and nine in ten comments were by men.

We intend to change that gender balance and make LDV more representative of the Lib Dems and liberal values.

We will be proactively managing the comments debate to prevent it being dominated by a small number of individuals. They are nearly always men and seem to want to slug it out to the end between themselves – to win a debate that LDV readers have long lost interest in. Too often that debate is tangential to the subject of the article. Too often it is a debate that should take place elsewhere.

There is a whole world wide web out there for these discussions. LDV is a forum for reporting and discussing what the Lib Dems are doing and what they could be doing, not technicalities, references and other obscurities.

That may mean that some comments won’t be published. Dominant commenters may also find their contribution delayed allowing space for other voices to be heard.

If you think this is restrictive, you just need to think of a debate at a conference, at a business meeting, in a council chamber or in parliament. Those debates work best when contributions are short, concise and to the point. They work best when the primary intention is to contribute to an open discussion rather than trying to prove that your argument is better than someone else’s. They work best when people are in listening mode.

We have reduced the word limit on comments by half to 250 words. A long sequence of 500 word comments quickly gets boring. If you need 500 words to make your point, you should be submitting an article. We will not be accepting comments split over several entries in quick succession. Just take break. Allow space for others to join the debate. Be concise and come back after others have heard your views.

In another move, we have increased the guidance on the length of posts from 500 words to 750 words, easing the difficulty some writers face in compressing their arguments. We will on occasion allow longer articles that are well written and make coherent arguments that require more words. But longer articles will not be the norm.

We wish to encourage more female contributors to LDV. We will be actively encouraging women to contribute posts. We hope that by reducing the volume of comments by a small number of men, we can create a more welcoming environment for everyone.

Lib Dem Voice was established to create an independent forum for comment, information and debate on liberal values and the progress of the Liberal Democrats. We, the editors, will continue to promote those aims.