Observations of an ex pat: Migration time bomb

The world is sitting on a migration and demographic time bomb. A perfect storm of environmental, economic, and demographic factors are combing with increased international instability to drive millions of people from the developing to the developed world.

An internationally coordinated response is required to deal with the problem that will not go away. It will just become worse. Instead growing xenophobia is constructing physical and bureaucratic dams that must eventually burst.

Ironically, the two sides of the cultural and geographic fence have complementary problems. There is a shortage of workers in the xenophobic developed world and a surplus in the developing world. Birth rates in Europe, the US and Japan are either failing to replace those who die or—at best—leading to a no population growth scenario.

Low population is accompanied by an ageing citizenry. The median age in most of the world’s rich countries is between 40 and 50. This puts increased pressure on health and social care services, pensions and young workers who have to support their elders.

The developed world is also bordering on, or actually suffering, labour shortages. If their countries’ fail to grow by increased birth rates than they must recruit immigrants in order to maintain productivity levels that can support ageing populations.

In contrast, improved healthcare has dramatically cut the infant mortality rates in the developing world. This means that the median age in most of Latin America is 27. In Africa it is 18. In the case of Niger the median age is 14.8 years. The underdeveloped economies of these countries are incapable of supporting their rapidly growing populations. Their young people are heading north to survive.

To complicate matters further climate change and war is increasing the number of displaced persons in the world. In 2016 there were 10.6 million DPs. According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees the figure grew to 84 million in 2021, and that was before the Afghan crisis added several million more to the depressing and worrying total.

The migration time bomb is not just a North-South problem. It is also a serious issue within the European Union. The Schengen Agreement which allows free travel within the EU has joined forces with a low birth rate to create a de-population crisis in Southern and Eastern Europe. The Bulgarian population, for instance, is projected to shrink by 22.5 percent by 2050. The same story is repeated throughout the region with projected population shrinkage ranging from 10 percent to 23 percent. Ironically, some of the most xenophobic countries, are expected to shrink the most. So far, the leaders of those countries have responded to the crisis by exhorting women to have more babies. It is not working.

One of the country’s most badly affected by the demographic/migration time bomb is Japan. They are doing something about it. Historically, the Japanese have been regarded as one of the world’s most xenophobic people who prided themselves on their superior culture and homogenous population. Economic realities have forced a change. With 28 percent of the population over 65, unemployment levels at a mere three percent and the Japanese economy stagnant for several years; the government has been forced to recruit foreign labour to boost productivity.

Nearly three million foreigners now live in Japan out of a population of 126 million. That is up from 1 million in 1990. Ten percent of Tokyo’s population is now foreign-born and the government plans to bring in 65,000 immigrants a year between now and 2025.

Surprisingly this programme has secured almost total support from the media and the wider population. This is probably because it has been sold as a policy of social and economic necessity by the Liberal Democratic Party—the long-ruling Japanese conservatives who would normally oppose immigration. The LDP has successfully argued that the immigration barriers were lowered not to change Japanese society, but to sustain it.

* Tom Arms is the Foreign Editor of Liberal Democratic Voice. His book “America Made in Britain” has recently been published by Amberley Books. He is also the author of “The Encyclopaedia of the Cold War.”