Daisy Cooper: Boris Johnson must resign #bbcqt

By | Thu 13th January 2022 - 11:57 pm

In a confident performance on BBC Question Time on Thursday night, Daisy Cooper tackled the question of the day. Should Boris Johnson resign?

She was forthright. The prime minister has broken the law. He has lied to parliament and the public. He must resign and the police should investigate.

Interrupted by Fiona Bruce who said the Metropolitan Police have said they will wait until the outcome of the Sue Gray investigation, Daisey Cooper responded:

And that smacks of an appalling stitch-up between No 10 and the Met Police.

Sue Gray is a civil servant. She does not have the authority and the powers to get people to give evidence on oath. She does not have the powers to determine whether people broke the law or not. She can ask people what they think and what they remember, then she can write it up.

We know what happened the last time that happened, Boris Johnson lied to the last civil servant he appointed. He told Lord Geidt that he had no recollection of where the money had come from for doing up his flat and then he had to apologise for having forgot or mention he’d had WhatsApp exchanges with Lord Brownlow.

Fiona Bruce, he said the messages were on an old phone. Daisy Cooper:

Exactly. Excuses. Excuses. People around the country were experiencing utter horror at the time. People have told me how they saw their loved ones dying alone, in hospitals and in care homes. A friend of mine had to watch her brother take his last breaths on an iPad. And now we know that at the same time, Number 10 had party after party after party. And when they go found out, they lied and they lied and they lied. Boris Johnson has to resign.

 

