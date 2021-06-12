Chesham and Amersham is THE place for Lib Dems to be this weekend

There is nowhere I would rather be at the moment than Chesham and Amersham. Well, maybe not doing what is becoming known as the “Mark Pack” delivery run which is apparently vertiginous, taking in both sides of a valley. Our party president tackled it the other day and other alumni include Kevin Lang, who was Wendy Chamberlain’s campaign manager.

A Lib Dem by-election campaign at full pelt with the prospect of a win is a thing of joy and you really, really want to be part of it.

One previous by-election victor is there:

Not just one, but two stakeboards in Chesham and Amersham. Conservative voters are turning to us – please help all you can to get ⁦@SarahGreenLD⁩ elected. pic.twitter.com/68ZHQcwRa2 — Jane Dodds 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🔶 (@DoddsJane) June 11, 2021

People are heading there from all sorts of places. I know three people who are there from Edinburgh this weekend, on top of another three who have already visited.

Sadly, I can’t leave home at the moment, but I am spending time making calls and hosting some of the daily Maraphones. Last night, I was phoning people who had already been there, thanking them and asking them to go again. That was not the most difficult sell in the world and it was great to see people changing their plans and saying they’d jump on a train or a tube to go and help get Sarah Green elected.

It was particularly lovely that so many of them volunteered how impressed they had been with the campaign team. They loved the efficiency of the operation and the warmth of the welcome. It’s also clear that Sarah Green is an exceptional candidate. People who had been canvassing with her said how brilliant she was on the doorsteps.

The last weekend is always a tough one. There is so much to do and you are already exhausted, so lots of love and thanks to the people on the ground who are doing such a good job to run such spirited and Covid-safe campaign.

The other night I was ringing voters to see if they would put a skateboard up. Not my favourite type of canvassing, I have to admit, but every single person I spoke to was really enthusiastic.

Enough people I know who are not normally prone to bullshit have gone all lyrical about how special it feels down there and how we could be on the brink of gaining a new and brilliant MP.

In these last, crucial 6 days, please do everything you possibly can to help Sarah win. If you can’t go, phone and if you can’t phone, donate. Any combination of these things is most welcome. You can find out all you need to know about getting there, phoning and donating here.

Think how good it would feel to wake up on Friday morning to see orange diamonds and a smiling Sarah Green all over the media. Let’s make it happen.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings