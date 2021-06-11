The Economist talks up Lib Dem revival in Chesham and Amersham

There is a buzz of excitement down in South Bucks. The Lib Dems are fighting hard in in the Chesham and Amersham by-election. Sarah Green, our Liberal Democrat candidate, is gaining ground. While not going as far as suggesting she will win, this weekend’s Economist makes much of the leafy commuter belt in South Bucks becoming more socially liberal as younger people move out of the capital.

We could win this by-election. Ways everyone can help are detailed below.

Cheryl Gillan was a popular, albeit Conservative, politician in Chesham and Amersham. She was president of CPRE Buckinghamshire and a defender of the leafy hills of the Chilterns. She was fiercely opposed to HS2, the construction of which is wreaking havoc in South Bucks but remained in the cabinet despite the go ahead for the project. The by-election was called after her death from cancer on 4 April.

Yesterday, Lib Dem Voice reported that a letter to the Guardian told of anxiety among Conservatives about the by-election.

Today, we bring news that The Economist is reporting that victories in the May local elections in Tory areas like Oxfordshire and Surrey, and in Amersham itself have given the Lib Dems confidence they can make ground in the leafy commuter belt around the capital.

The magazine says:

Graduate voters with young families flock to places like Chesham and Amersham, attracted by the large houses, beautiful countryside, excellent rail links and top-notch schools. Socially liberal and squeezed by high house prices, this group has been drifting away from the Conservatives. Brexit reinforced the trend.

That’s the opportunity we have.

Sarah Green, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Chesham and Amersham needs help from all of us: