Christine Jardine MP

Christine Jardine MP writes…Our party’s priority needs to be supporting communities, not a leadership election

By | Thu 26th March 2020 - 12:53 pm

I think that it is fair to say that this Spring is not what any of us expected.

By now we all planned to have come away from York conference in full campaign mode for the local elections and once that was finished there was the not insignificant matter of the leadership election.

The first two have already been victims of the Coronavirus guidelines and social distancing.

But what about the third element of that triumvirate? The leadership election.

I am afraid that I think that should also be postponed.

As the pandemic tightens its grip, and we are seeing both increased public concern and an escalating death-toll I think it would be completely inappropriate to prioritise ourselves.

This for me, however, is not about whether or not we have hustings, whether the candidaes will be able to campaign effectively or whether it will be possible for staff to run the process remotely.

No I am thinking about all those people, including many members, whose lives are going to be turned upside down over the next three months.

How many will be on reduced income , or perhaps none at all?

I am trying to avoid mentioning it, but blunty what sort of national death toll will we be coming to terms with?

Frankly those are the things I want all of our elected representatives to be focussing on.

Getting the information and action the country needs.

Holding the Government to account.

Supporting our communities through difficult times.

If the public even suspects that we are putting what, to most of them will be a matter of little importance, before the good of the country we will lose the respect we have worked so hard to regain over the past few years.

We are not, any of us, where we expected to be this Spring.

But despite our disappointment we still have important jobs to do for the country.

Surely that should come first.

 

* Christine Jardine is the Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West

