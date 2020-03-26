Going ever-so-slightly “stir crazy”?

We’re very fortunate to have modern communications technology in the current crisis.

Here’s a few ideas of things you could try to break up your days at home. Please use the comments to share any of your own ideas.

Yesterday, I did some very energetic exercises with Joe Wicks, the body coach. He is doing a 9am session aimed at children not at school, but it also suits adults and he is at pains to reassure people not to over do things and simplify the exercises if they are too strenuous.

Before yesterday, I had only ever seen Joe Wicks in photos on the front of his many books.

I have to say it was a pleasant surprise to hear his cheerful broad Essex accent and his very motivating chatter!

His daily workouts can be “enjoyed” at 9am or caught up with later on You Tube here on his channel.

For those who need something less strenuous, Joe Wicks has prepared a 10 minute Home Chair workout for seniors:

10 Minute Home Chair Workout For Seniors | The Body Coach TV https://t.co/aV83wdqJTa via @YouTube — The Body Coach (@thebodycoach) March 26, 2020

At 5.30pm each weekday, Gareth Malone is leading rehearsals for his Great British Home Chorus, again livestreamed on YouTube but also there to watch at your leisure afterwards.

You don’t need to be an accomplished singer for this – it’s great fun. We are currently putting together “You are my sunshine” – a nice gentle, simple song. And he does some great warm-ups.

Every evening, Gareth always says that he will have to hurry up in order to finish “before the yoga starts”. It turns out that there is a daily plethora of YouTube livestreaming classes leading you through yoga, pilates, kick-boxing, Kinstretch etc etc. There is a full list here.

