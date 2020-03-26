Paul Walter

Going ever-so-slightly “stir crazy”?

By | Thu 26th March 2020 - 3:24 pm


Embed from Getty Images

We’re very fortunate to have modern communications technology in the current crisis.

Here’s a few ideas of things you could try to break up your days at home. Please use the comments to share any of your own ideas.

Yesterday, I did some very energetic exercises with Joe Wicks, the body coach. He is doing a 9am session aimed at children not at school, but it also suits adults and he is at pains to reassure people not to over do things and simplify the exercises if they are too strenuous.

Before yesterday, I had only ever seen Joe Wicks in photos on the front of his many books.

I have to say it was a pleasant surprise to hear his cheerful broad Essex accent and his very motivating chatter!

His daily workouts can be “enjoyed” at 9am or caught up with later on You Tube here on his channel.

For those who need something less strenuous, Joe Wicks has prepared a 10 minute Home Chair workout for seniors:

At 5.30pm each weekday, Gareth Malone is leading rehearsals for his Great British Home Chorus, again livestreamed on YouTube but also there to watch at your leisure afterwards.

You don’t need to be an accomplished singer for this – it’s great fun. We are currently putting together “You are my sunshine” – a nice gentle, simple song. And he does some great warm-ups.

Every evening, Gareth always says that he will have to hurry up in order to finish “before the yoga starts”. It turns out that there is a daily plethora of YouTube livestreaming classes leading you through yoga, pilates, kick-boxing, Kinstretch etc etc. There is a full list here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • John Marriott 26th Mar '20 - 3:32pm

    @Paul Walter
    You energetic so and so! I subscribe to the philosophy of the late Sir Compton Mackenzie (1883-1972), who allegedly said something like; “When the urge for physical activity overcomes me I lie down and wait for it to go away”!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 26th Mar - 3:32pm
    @Paul Walter You energetic so and so! I subscribe to the philosophy of the late Sir Compton Mackenzie (1883-1972), who allegedly said something like; “When...
  • User AvatarRichard Whelan 26th Mar - 3:24pm
    Christine You make good points in your article and, given the scale of the crisis, you are probably right. My only concern is that Ed...
  • User AvatarMary Reid 26th Mar - 3:22pm
    Paul - I'll look out for you this evening at Gareth Malone's!
  • User Avatarexpats 26th Mar - 3:22pm
    Peter Martin 26th Mar '20 - 3:00pm.... 'If, through neglect, you allow 1 person to die it's manslaughter; if, through neglect , you allow 250,000...
  • User AvatarPhil Beesley 26th Mar - 3:16pm
    Thank you for the piece, David Warren. I am not a clubbable type of person, but joining a trade union was the best career decision...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 26th Mar - 3:00pm
    @ Glenn, "The point being missed is that flu is not a mild virus. It kills thousands of people every year........" Two points that you've...