Isolation diary: Shopping online

Should we be buying non-essential items at the moment? On the one hand, continuing our shopping habits (but online of course) helps to save jobs and keep our economy floating. On the other hand, should we be asking people to work outside the home to create, pick and deliver goods to the nation? What is the ethical position on this?

The Government advice to consumers has not be clear, so I posed it as a question to my Facebook friends. And I learned that businesses have been told “Online retail is still open and encouraged.” But it took me quite a bit of searching to find the primary source of that quote, which is bizarrely in an article headed Further businesses and premises to close: guidance (23rd March).

In full it says:

Takeaway and delivery services may remain open and operational in line with guidance on Friday 20 March. Online retail is still open and encouraged and postal and delivery service will run as normal.

It’s a pity that hasn’t been conveyed clearly to us, the consumers.

To be honest I’m not in the mood to buy new clothes. But we have Easter and some family birthdays coming up so it is good to know that I can still share those occasions. Our local garden centre has moved online, which is very useful now we are spending more time working on the garden. (“We” is rather euphemistic – I enjoy watching my husband doing the garden!)

The one thing we have bought online since being in self-isolation is a new vacuum cleaner. We usually have someone to clean the place every week, but we are strictly not admitting anyone to the house at the moment. We divided up the jobs between the two of us but then discovered that neither of us could carry the (newish) vacuum cleaner upstairs easily! We are here for the long haul and don’t want to leave everything dusty for what could be several months, so we ordered a new lightweight cordless cleaner. It arrived very promptly and does the job well.

Which reminds me – don’t forget cleaners, home hairdressers and other self employed people who offer services in the home. They are finding life really difficult financially at the moment. In our case, we have set up a standing order to cover our cleaner’s pay in the interim. As I’ve mentioned before, those of us who are not suffering a financial kickback at the moment should be doing our best to support those who are.

So the message is: carry on shopping!

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

