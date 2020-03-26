Too often politicians, of any political type, come to an interview with their usual hype and the phrase “Let me be very clear,” only to then confuse or speak vaguely!

I am not a politician. But I am political. I have a tendency to reflect, rather than hector. I usually persuade, rather than command. To some, on any thread, in any context of debate, particularly online and in writing, what they seem to want to some real degree is one sided, strong opinion to agree with or disagree with. Even if that is then what is presented, the same types, reacting, want it expressed with little subtlety, no humour or irony. Of a recent article of mine, one reaction was, “this has no clear message!” Thinking aloud is not meant to. It was what I was doing. It was the intention of that piece. It was thus, in cause and effect, clear.

Let me be very clear. Not reflective. Nor thinking aloud. I am angry. No. I am sad. I am angry and sad, not because I, my wife and others are having to stay at home as the full extent of our apparent sacrifice. I and many are angry that it was not possible for that to be voluntary because of people and their irresponsibility. I am sad because people are so into business, as usual, and yes I mean that in every sense, personal, and political, societal, and economic, that it was considered, so anathema to them, that it is no sacrifice to avoid pubs, clubs, bars, markets, when the only reason is to help others in doing it. And the government assured us there would be compensation.

Well, many of us have no sympathy with the naysayers, individuals or companies. Not with any of them. Those unknown or known to us as famous, or infamous. Tim Martin, who thinks his pubs essential, or Mike Ashley, who forces people to stack the shelves of his sports goods shops calling them key workers; shame he didn’t think them this when he treated them so disgracefully all the years prior to their new found apparent status! Construction companies not told strongly enough to do so are at least better than these two examples, in closing down non essential contracts.

Which bit of the sentence or three do people not get? Let me be very clear and repeat them. Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives. We were asked to do this before. We are told to now. We must do this. But some are still fretting regarding the supposed loss of their civil liberty, in being told to sit and spend hours watching DVDs! Others are full of bleeding hearts for the young who cannot go to clubs. They think of that as a loss of liberty. Do they think of the young woman of twenty one has lost her life who due to Covid-19? It is the people who are treating these tragic victims who ask us to heed the call. It is the people who are treating this as not important who are the ones that do not want to heed it.

Then there are those, more constructive at least, who because of this loss of activity worry so about the effects on society and on the economy. Austerity was a choice. Bailout was too. As can be the new and exciting potential choices for changes to our society and economy, here, elsewhere, and our priority, for people, all people, especially the powerless or those who need empowering. This virus, and the effects that have gone viral, can spread a new message of new activity for humanity. We can and must remake societies and economies, with more important priorities.

Let me be very clear. I, we, all, who see that by staying as far from people as possible, to help as many people as possible, we are not making a sacrifice, and have lost very little of liberty. All that is loss is temporary. And all it is, is a loss of normality. Non conformists, having to conform, can take comfort in this. They, we, are being asked to conform to new apparent norms, very far from the norm!

So to those who cry at the loss of liberty, revel in your non conformity. Embrace this abnormality. But do as the real heroes, the medical practitioners, ask or tell, us, for the sake of us all and particularly the really vulnerable. Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.

Was that clear enough?!

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.