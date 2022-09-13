NewsHound

Christine Jardine: The Queen brought reassurance and hope in our darkest times

By | Tue 13th September 2022 - 10:00 am

Christine Jardine used her Scotsman column to pay tribute to the Queen and to describe the atmosphere in Parliament as the news came that the Queen’s health was causing concern.

When the Speaker rose to convey the confirmatory announcement from Buckingham Palace, the feeling in the chamber was like nothing I have ever known or could have predicted.

This was a moment that we all in that place, indeed everyone in the country must have known could not be far off and yet somehow it was a shock.

The immediate priority was focusing on the resumed debate in an attempt to hold back the tears that were threatening to fall.

But the rest of the day was a haze of speculation, changed plans and simply watching and waiting for what was fast becoming the inevitable.

When the news came, it was family that was at the forefront of her mind:

And maybe that was the key to why her late majesty held such a special place in so many hearts.

We saw and heard from her whenever we needed comfort, and as a result saw in her everything that we hoped we could be.

In her love of family we recognised our own.

She shared our common memories and provided a link to those times past which others we loved, and have lost, had endured.

You can read the whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

One Comment

  • theakes 13th Sep '22 - 12:13pm

    Bit over the top.
    I signed the condolence book on day 1 but I really think the News Channels, BBC 1, the press and to a lesser amount Christine, have all gone to excess.
    It got so bad yesterday I switched to Netflix and Ozark!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Lorenzo Cherin
    I agree with you Paul, but we need to look at the context and deatails. Some police are influenced by new levels of power innate in the govts draconian recen...
  • Michael KilpatrickMichael Kilpatrick
    Diana, I suspect that each separate evening would have to be declared a "special conference"? The party's constitution will no doubt explain what the circumstan...
  • Paul Rogers
    We cannot cancell the hotel, but after reading terms and conditions it says we can stay and then cancel future nights. So a 2 night in Brighton and then declare...
  • theakes
    Bit over the top. I signed the condolence book on day 1 but I really think the News Channels, BBC 1, the press and to a lesser amount Christine, have all gone ...
  • Gwyn Williams
    I agree @Mary Reid. There is a need to pause and reflect. However already the new King is breaking with tradition. The title Prince of Wales has already been c...