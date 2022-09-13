Christine Jardine: The Queen brought reassurance and hope in our darkest times

Christine Jardine used her Scotsman column to pay tribute to the Queen and to describe the atmosphere in Parliament as the news came that the Queen’s health was causing concern.

When the Speaker rose to convey the confirmatory announcement from Buckingham Palace, the feeling in the chamber was like nothing I have ever known or could have predicted. This was a moment that we all in that place, indeed everyone in the country must have known could not be far off and yet somehow it was a shock. The immediate priority was focusing on the resumed debate in an attempt to hold back the tears that were threatening to fall. But the rest of the day was a haze of speculation, changed plans and simply watching and waiting for what was fast becoming the inevitable.

When the news came, it was family that was at the forefront of her mind:

And maybe that was the key to why her late majesty held such a special place in so many hearts. We saw and heard from her whenever we needed comfort, and as a result saw in her everything that we hoped we could be. In her love of family we recognised our own. She shared our common memories and provided a link to those times past which others we loved, and have lost, had endured.

