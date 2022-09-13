It is very concerning to see incidents of peaceful protesters being arrested.
This is opposite to everything that the late Queen stood for – and presided over – for 70 years.
We have a right to peaceful protest in this country. We cannot pretend that dissent does not exist. There will never be 100% agreement on everything. It is ridiculous to try to pretend that there is 100% approval of the monarchy. Our strength is that we tolerate dissent.
We should wear peaceful protests as a badge of honour. It is sign of a healthy democracy.
The young lad in Edinburgh should have been protected from the mob – not allowed to be yanked about by members of the crowd, and not arrested for some trumped-up charge.
There seems to have been some lack of preparation here. In all the plans about proclamations etc, had no one thought to prepare for peaceful protests?
As Alistair Carmichael tweeted:
Free speech and the right to peaceful protest has always been a cornerstone of our British democratic tradition. While I disagree with those choosing this week to protest the monarchy, in an open society like ours they must have the right to express their views peacefully. https://t.co/igon6k3sI6
— Alistair Carmichael MP (@amcarmichaelMP) September 13, 2022
The greatest way we can honour Her Majesty the Queen is to preserve and celebrate dissent – and the peaceful protest which goes with it – in this country.
There needs to be urgent recalibration of the police response to peaceful protest in the light of the current period of mourning and ceremony.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is currently taking a break from his role as one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
I agree with you Paul, but we need to look at the context and deatails.
Some police are influenced by new levels of power innate in the govts draconian recent legislation.
Others are using the 86 Public order act, disturbing the peace style reasoning.
The Met, have issued a very good statement in which it is in support of peaceful protest and in fact encourages officers to be aware of the rights of protesting demonstrators.
One or two were arrested for outrageous reasons. One man shouted in Oxford, was arrested because it is reckoned, “noise” is prohibited in the new legislative arrangements! Clearly absurd.
Two were arrested for very inapropriate incidents and I am of a mind to understand why.
One shouted gratuitous insults against Prince Andrew as he walked behind the procession.
Another had a sign with F…. off monarchy!
In general we ought to have protest. But in deatail we ought to examine cases.