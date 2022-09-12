This cancelled Conference jeopardises member participation and party democracy

If you went back in time to September 2019 and told the Lib Dem Conference in Bournemouth that members would not convene again in person for over three years, they would rightly be horrified. If you told them that we would be the only party to fail to do so, that horror would at best turn to astonishment.

And yet, that is the position we find ourselves in. We are a party which prides itself on its internal participatory democracy, in which members elect party leadership and committees, determine policy, form internal organisations like Lib Dem Women and the Green Lib Dems, and scrutinise party committees and office-holders, both informally, and formally at Conference twice a year. While the debate about the accessibility of Conference rightly rumbles on, and remote Conferences proved successful for carrying on training and essential business during the Pandemic, we are not yet in a world where other crucial elements can survive purely online. The Fringe, Exhibition, fundraising, congregation of thousands of party members together, and meetings of the many party grassroots organisations, have been almost entirely lost since 2019, with many party organisations facing a future where they are unable to effectively engage new members or fundraise while having to shoulder the costs of last-minute cancellations (which, as with members, disproportionately affect the less well-off).

Worse, given that two in-person Conferences have now been cancelled with only a few days’ notice, erstwhile attendees have again been saddled with hundreds of pounds in costs that in many cases cannot be recouped or used, during a cost-of-living crisis that they are now unable to pass policies to confront. That the Federal Conference Committee is proposing using the Access Fund to offset attendees’ hotel costs, and to negotiate with hotels who refuse to reimburse members on cheaper non-refundable rates (many of whom will be less well-off), is a start. However, between Spring 2020 and Autumn 2022, on average, affected members will have lost about £800 and a week of annual leave that many will not be able to negotiate about with their employers. Perversely, this includes party staff.

To be clear, the cancelled Conferences, and the organisation of remote Conferences during the Pandemic, reflect huge amounts of work and agonising decision-making by hard-working individuals under enormous pressure, and it is to their credit that so many remained open, responsive and engaged with members throughout. Nevertheless, we remain in the position that we have not successfully held a physical Conference for three years now – and while it would be madness to hold anyone accountable for the Pandemic or for the Demise of the Crown, we must still grapple with the effects of the decisions made.

It may not feel like it now, but the party must surely hold a physical Conference again – however, those who have been twice burned may be reluctant to book just when it is most important that they do so. It would be facile to insist that party bodies swear an oath that future Conferences will go ahead – but they must now act to restore trust and counteract members’ understandable scepticism. They must reassure members that if Conference must be cancelled again, the costs will not fall to the very staff and volunteers the party needs (and often, fails) to cherish most: i.e., those motivated enough to pay to attend. Some form of insurance must be put in place for future Conference attendees of all types, to ensure that if the arranged dates are cancelled once again, they are not left to shoulder the costs either directly from their own pockets or indirectly from scarce party funds, particularly if changes have to be made with little notice. They must in the meantime also spell out how members can consider urgent policy, and access vital training.

A future without physical Conferences is one where the party’s institutions decay, its internal democracy withers, its bodies and officials become less accountable, a once-vibrant ecosystem of party organisations fades away, and future leaders and stalwarts fail to become engaged. We must cooperate to ensure that it is a future that does not come to pass, and a present that does not linger on our watch.

* John Grout is a Lib Dem activist and lives in Reading.