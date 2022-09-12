I am not a historian nor a constitutional expert but I was always a bit smug about the way the transfer of power happens in the UK. The evidence from the USA demonstrates that even in long established democracies the handover period can be fraught with danger. In comparison the changes from one Prime Minister to another, and from one Monarch to another, seem pretty seamless here.

The events of the last week have shown me that the processes are not as seamless as I had imagined. On Tuesday, for a short period between the visits of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, full constitutional power lay in the hands of the Queen. We were dependent on her acting in the interests of democracy and the country, which of course she did. Two days later we realised just how risky that short period had been. Although unlikely, malign interventions, or indeed death, could have thrown the process into unplanned chaos.

And then we lost her. Charles was immediately hailed as King and we all assumed that the powers that come with monarchy had transitioned smoothly at that point. But in fact there was an awkward wait until the Accession Council on Saturday, which showed that was not the case. In Part 1 of the meeting the Council proclaimed Charles as King, without him present – this was the acceptance of him as King by the people. In Part 2, the King held his first Council during which he had to assent to a long list of Orders of Council put to him by the Lord President of the Privy Council, and then take an oath to formally recognise the status of the Church of Scotland.

Is there anyone still alive today who attended the last Accession Council in 1952, or even remembers what it was about? It was held in private and probably did not register in the minds of most citizens at the time. For some historians it has always been a matter of deep interest, but I imagine most of us were simply unaware of its complexities and risks.

Maybe you all knew that already and I am just showing my ignorance. But I think not, as judged by the many comments on social media deploring the ban on political activity until after the Queen’s funeral. At first I too thought it was excessively restrictive, and I fussed about the piles of undelivered Focusses sitting in my home and the dilemmas for people fighting by-elections this week, not to mention the cancellation of Conference. I too thought it was all about showing respect for Queen Elizabeth during a period of mourning, and I sympathised with the view that she would have wanted democratic practices to continue. But the events on Saturday were a revelation and changed my mind.

It doesn’t stop with the Accession Council either, as the King will spend this week visiting the Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. These are not just social visits but include essential constitutional acts that ensure the continuity of the United Kingdom.

Sarah Olney’s post earlier today laid out the reasons why political activity is curtailed during the crucial period between the death of a Monarch and the funeral. She refers to it as a “sensitive constitutional moment”.

Those of us who watch too many adventure movies could imagine any number of scenarios that could interrupt that moment. How many of you, seeing that gathering of Royalty and Government in St James Palace, briefly speculated on what would happen if they were all wiped out by terrorist activity? Or, less dramatically, what if some of the politicians took advantage of the period to plot against the Prime Minister and destabilise Government? In spite of all the restrictions and prescriptions during this time ultimately the continuance of good Government depends on the good will of all the participants and their fundamental commitment to democracy. That, I’m afraid, can never be guaranteed. Many years of stability have led us to assume that things could not be different, but they could.

Pausing all political activity during this period greatly reduces the chances of disruption to the crucial, constitutional processes. We can’t be selective about which political activity should be stopped and which can be allowed. The word is “all”. And that is why, here on Lib Dem Voice, we are pre-moderating comments and not allowing any which have political content, however much we may agree with it.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.