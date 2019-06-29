The Voice

Chuka’s first Lib Dem canvassing session

By | Sat 29th June 2019 - 11:30 pm

The other night, Chuka Umunna had his first proper canvassing session with the Lib Dems.

He seems really happy and relaxed with the choice he has made to join us.

 

A word about Helen. Until a couple of weeks ago, she was the PPC for Streatham. And then suddenly she finds that there is a Lib Dem MP. She has shown such generosity of spirit in welcoming Chuka and we should recognise that.

So Chuka definitely has promise. He can hold a diamond the right way up, he can deliver leaflets with a bar chart and he seems to have got the hang of Minivan very quickly indeed.

https://twitter.com/LizJarvisUK/status/1144294739803541504

Let’s hope that we see him in Brecon and Radnorshire soon…

