Chuka’s first Lib Dem canvassing session

The other night, Chuka Umunna had his first proper canvassing session with the Lib Dems.

He seems really happy and relaxed with the choice he has made to join us.

Out talking to residents with Chuka Umunna, Lib Dem MP for #Streatham 8 out of 10 people here voted #Remain, and most are pretty happy they no longer have to choose between their Remainer MP or the biggest Remain party. It'll be a straightforward vote for the @LibDems next time! pic.twitter.com/TWa6T1X9BO — Helen Thompson #LibDems🔸 (@HelenV_Thompson) June 28, 2019

A word about Helen. Until a couple of weeks ago, she was the PPC for Streatham. And then suddenly she finds that there is a Lib Dem MP. She has shown such generosity of spirit in welcoming Chuka and we should recognise that.

So Chuka definitely has promise. He can hold a diamond the right way up, he can deliver leaflets with a bar chart and he seems to have got the hang of Minivan very quickly indeed.

https://twitter.com/LizJarvisUK/status/1144294739803541504

Let’s hope that we see him in Brecon and Radnorshire soon…