The Voice

Jo’s Day – 26 June 2019

By | Sat 29th June 2019 - 10:30 pm

On Wednesday, the world was incredulously amused at Boris’s revelation that he liked to make model buses.

Jo got it, though:

Jo was also at the Climate Lobby

Onto the Lobby Hustings

And then a Facebook Live with our newest MP, Chuka Umunna.

Chuka is staying neutral in the leadership election and their chat focused on the forthcoming by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire, how welcome he had felt at his first meeting in the Streatham Lib Dems and some interesting anecdotes about the 2010 election campaign and his Lib Dem opponent Chris Nicholson. And find out how he discovered he had a Liberal MP in his family…

Jo’s website is here and you can follow her on Twitter here.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Leadership Election and News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 29th Jun - 9:56pm
    Michael BG: The reasons for the failure of negotiations with Labour in 2010 were (1) the arithmetic didn't work, and (2) Labour didn't really want...
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 29th Jun - 7:35pm
    Richard that really is a most astonishing summary of a century of politics though I think the Coupon election of 1918 was more than damaging...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 29th Jun - 6:31pm
    Richard Underhill. No, I’m afraid I wouldn’t. My party right or wrong is immature.
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 29th Jun - 6:10pm
    Perhaps we should talk about where we are now & where we might be soon. An Election "now" would probably get us 50 MPs in...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 29th Jun - 4:56pm
    Richard Underhill, you are right to point out that personalities matter. Nick Clegg was insistent that he could not work with Gordon Brown as leader...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 29th Jun - 4:52pm
    Joseph Bourke 29th Jun '19 - 2:58pm Even the current government is subsidising "investing", withdrawing CO2 from the air to make bicarbonate of soda. There...