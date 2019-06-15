Chuka joining the Lib Dems is good for him, the Lib Dems and UK politics

Chuka Umunna becoming a member of the Liberal Democrats is good for him, the Liberal Democrats and politics in the UK. There are several and important, obvious and not as obvious, reasons why this is so.
Chucka Umunna is clearly an able, dynamic, eloquent personality. Anybody who has seen him relate to and engage with people, can see this. At home on television, with interviewers, on platforms, he is a communicator who is a good talker and listener. And he is as at ease with school kids and young people in their turf as he is in the Westminster bubble.
He brings with him knowledge of and a background from, South London and its diverse communities. I am from South London and have been a resident of Streatham too. I know he has a high reputation there.
He has in his biography, some remarkable elements, not as often alluded to. His African father Bennett Umunna, came to the UK with no money. He started and built a successful import and export business. He became involved in Nigerian politics, and his stand against corruption brings some to the conclusion that his tragic demise, in a car accident when young Chuka was in his early teens, was no accident. Bennett had met and married Patricia Milmo, a solicitor. Chuka’s mother is the daughter of Sir Helenius Milmo, a prosecuting lawyer at the Nuremberg trials. What few know, is, they are also descendants of a great Liberal politician Samuel Morley.
I have a particular feeling for Samuel Morley, whose statue I often see in Nottingham’s Arboretum, was Liberal member of parliament in the Gladstone era, for Nottingham, then, for Bristol. He is a model of everything the classical Liberals were, that influenced the social Liberals later. He ran a textile business in Nottingham and London, that became the greatest lace manufacturer in the world for a period. He treated his workers, mainly women, with respect, conditions in his premises were of a very high standard. And he was one of the first employers of this kind to give old age pensions. He was a philanthropist, supporting cultural and educational projects. Morley College has his name. He was also active as a Christian abolitionist, anti slavery campaigner. Developing, as I am, a musical, Tom’s Cabin, I have written, based on the Harriet Beecher Stowe novel, I am fascinated by the role this Liberal lion played in helping the runaway slave Josiah Henson, who had fled the USA, settle in Canada. Henson was someone who was amongst the influences that inspired Stowe’s book.
Chuka Umunna is a social liberal, social democrat. He is not a careerist, he is someone who put his career on the line in the Labour party to fight antisemitism openly, and Brexit, fully. Would that more there did!
He has and does make mistakes. Who doesn’t?! Chuka Umunna is a positive and plucky recruit to the Liberal cause. I, as someone who has reached out to TIG, Change UK, supporters, welcome him and with real warmth.
* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.
The episode of Have I Got News For You which was pulled by the BBC has since been broadcast and repeated.
In the following episode Ian Hislop of Private Eye wondered why the episode had been pulled, but there was no satisfactory answer.
Heidi Allen did not say anything controversial, or indeed newsworthy.
Jo Brand was in the chair.
Great article Lorenzo, very interesting!
(Note sure why Richard’s comment is here)
Thank you for your article Lorenzo – it’s very interesting.
I wonder if the reason many paint Chuka as a bit ‘slippery’ or whatever negative, but vague description is being used is down to the fact that he is a very good communicator, and also because he is something of an independent thinker, not quite conforming to what was expected from him.
I think it was Paddy who said that he’d always been a Liberal Democrat, just not realised it. I think perhaps the same might apply to Chuka, now he’s taken the time to learn a bit more about what we really stand for, and not what the Labour party machine says we do.
I wish him all the best and especially want to congratulate the local party for the way they’ve supported him in this move.
Interesting to hear about Samuel Morley, Lorenzo. His son Arnold was also a Liberal MP for Nottingham and in Gladstone’s Cabinet as the Chief Whip …….. and of course Ed Davey attended Nottingham High School next to the Arboretum but has yet to achieve a statue.
Next time you tip your hat to Samuel, tip it also to Feargus O’Connor – the Chartist leader, MP for Nottingham in 1857 – and a real radical. His statue stands near Sam’s in the Arboretum.
As to Chuka, your hero, you make him sound a bit like Lily the Pink – who invented a medicinal compound most efficacious in every way.
I’m going to follow Asquith’s advice and “Wait and See”.
Typo – should be 1847.