Chuka joining the Lib Dems is good for him, the Lib Dems and UK politics

Chuka Umunna becoming a member of the Liberal Democrats is good for him, the Liberal Democrats and politics in the UK. There are several and important, obvious and not as obvious, reasons why this is so.

Chucka Umunna is clearly an able, dynamic, eloquent personality. Anybody who has seen him relate to and engage with people, can see this. At home on television, with interviewers, on platforms, he is a communicator who is a good talker and listener. And he is as at ease with school kids and young people in their turf as he is in the Westminster bubble.

He brings with him knowledge of and a background from, South London and its diverse communities. I am from South London and have been a resident of Streatham too. I know he has a high reputation there.

He has in his biography, some remarkable elements, not as often alluded to. His African father Bennett Umunna, came to the UK with no money. He started and built a successful import and export business. He became involved in Nigerian politics, and his stand against corruption brings some to the conclusion that his tragic demise, in a car accident when young Chuka was in his early teens, was no accident. Bennett had met and married Patricia Milmo, a solicitor. Chuka’s mother is the daughter of Sir Helenius Milmo, a prosecuting lawyer at the Nuremberg trials. What few know, is, they are also descendants of a great Liberal politician Samuel Morley.

I have a particular feeling for Samuel Morley, whose statue I often see in Nottingham’s Arboretum, was Liberal member of parliament in the Gladstone era, for Nottingham, then, for Bristol. He is a model of everything the classical Liberals were, that influenced the social Liberals later. He ran a textile business in Nottingham and London, that became the greatest lace manufacturer in the world for a period. He treated his workers, mainly women, with respect, conditions in his premises were of a very high standard. And he was one of the first employers of this kind to give old age pensions. He was a philanthropist, supporting cultural and educational projects. Morley College has his name. He was also active as a Christian abolitionist, anti slavery campaigner. Developing, as I am, a musical, Tom’s Cabin, I have written, based on the Harriet Beecher Stowe novel, I am fascinated by the role this Liberal lion played in helping the runaway slave Josiah Henson, who had fled the USA, settle in Canada. Henson was someone who was amongst the influences that inspired Stowe’s book.

Chuka Umunna is a social liberal, social democrat. He is not a careerist, he is someone who put his career on the line in the Labour party to fight antisemitism openly, and Brexit, fully. Would that more there did!

He has and does make mistakes. Who doesn’t?! Chuka Umunna is a positive and plucky recruit to the Liberal cause. I, as someone who has reached out to TIG, Change UK, supporters, welcome him and with real warmth.

