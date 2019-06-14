Markets, politics and tackling climate change

The government is committing to “Net Zero” greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050. This is good news but the means of achieving it are critical. Global reduction is not being achieved but it would be wrong to suggest that nothing has been done and certainly panicking would not be a rational response. Global CO 2 emissions per unit of GDP have been decreasing at annual rate of about 1.8 percent for the last 80 years but economic growth means that global emissions have still been increasing at 2.6 percent per year.

The figures above are taken from “The Climate Casino” by William Nordhouse, the recipient of the 2018 Nobel Prize for Economics. Nordhaus presents a scientifically informed overview of the climate dilemma and the solutions to it. The efficient solution is carbon pricing. This is not a view restricted to a some academics but is the consensus of main stream economists, as Tim Harford has pointed out. Carbon pricing can take two forms, as a tax or through setting emission targets and providing tradable permits to cap the GHG emissions. According to the analysis presented by Nordhaus “Carbon Tax” is the more efficient mechanism but “Cap and Trade” is a good approach if implemented effectively. Cap and Trade is also easier to sell politically. For example the EU has implemented such a scheme but it has not priced GHG emissions at a high enough level to drive the changes required.

Importantly a carbon tax corrects the market failure that has allowed pollution to continue because the polluter does not pay for the consequences. The effect is not merely punitive but more significantly it allows the market mechanism to function as the principal driver of climate change mitigation as well as providing revenue to compensate hardship and to fund needed technology. It makes renewable energy sources more competitive without the need to introduce piece-meal subsidies or other ad hoc or even authoritarian government interventions. The other important contribution of the competitive market mechanism is innovation. This is important for efficiency and essential technological breakthrough, such as carbon capture and storage.

At about three quarters of the way through his book Nordhouse comments that the economic solution is in place. The problems that remain are political, coming from two directions. First is the reluctance of the population to accept that the pain involved is necessary now. The second is the strong temptation for a nation to “free load” on the efforts of other countries, as the solution needs to be global.

In our leadership contest both candidates are credible champions for tackling climate change. Jo Swinson has the idea to compel companies to report on their climate risks and Ed Davey proposes to decarbonise capitalism. This indicates that they are looking for radical solutions to achieve the “Net Zero” economy. The solution with the best chance of delivering is carbon pricing that will release market-based innovation and competition. The political challenges for the future leader, party and country will be convincing the population and achieving global cooperation.

* Dr Robert Johnston is a Liberal Reform Board Member, member of the Association of Liberal Democrat Engineers and Scientists and Fellow of the Institute of Physics.