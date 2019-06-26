Ed’s Day – 26 June 2019

Wednesday saw a mass lobby of Parliament on the climate emergency. Ed was there:

Ambitious targets must be met with action if we are to tackle the #ClimateEmergency Let’s turn our economy green 🌿and work internationally to save our planet pic.twitter.com/clWmQNGQEM — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 26, 2019

Then thee was a hustings with Parliament’s journalists:

Ed Davey rules out letting Jeremy Corbyn become PM to force another referendum. “I don’t want to see Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister under any circumstances” — Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) June 26, 2019

He elaborated on his Government of National Unity to stop Brexit idea as Politics Home reported:

Sir Ed said: “What this would envisage, and I’m not suggesting everyone is jumping to this idea just yet, would be a non-frontbench MP, probably from the Labour party, being Prime Minister because (Buckingham) Palace would have heard from Parliament that that MP had a significant number of support on the Conservative benches – 25/30 MPs probably, and they had also the support of the other opposition parties, and that I think could lead to a government of national unity that paved the way for legislation that would enable a people’s vote.” Asked who those MPs would be, Sir Ed said: “I’ve named Yvette Cooper for obvious reasons, she’s been very high-profile in cross-party work, and I’ve also mentioned Hilary Benn as chair of the Brexit Select Committee. But it would not be for me here to make that suggestion, it would be for others working cross-party. “I think it probably has to be a Labour MP because most of the MPs supporting a Queen’s Speech would be Labour. Ultimately it’s a challenge to my Labour colleagues, many of who realise a no-deal Brexit would be deeply damaging to their constituents.”

