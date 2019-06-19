The Voice

Chuka’s first parliamentary question as a Lib Dem

By | Wed 19th June 2019 - 12:01 am

Chuka Umunna is no stranger to holding the government to account. He spent four years opposing the Business Secretary, one Vincent Cable. The effect of that seems to have been the formation of a close friendship.

Today he asked his first question as a Lib Dem on a touchstone liberal issue – the benefits of immigration and the awfulness of the Tory Government’s policies:

The King’s Fund says that the earnings threshold in the Government’s immigration proposals, which was mentioned earlier, will definitely impact on the ability to retain and attract NHS staff. The proposals for a transition period during which many social care workers would only be allowed to come here for a limited time with no entitlement to bring dependants will, again, negatively impact on the ability to retain staff. When will this Government realise that immigration is good for our public services and good for our country, and that badly thought out policy in this area that impacts on the retention of NHS staff is wrong and nonsensical?

It’s nice to see him down as a Lib Dem in Hansard, too.

Welcome, Chuka.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Tom McLean 19th Jun '19 - 12:37am

    Yep. Good to see.
    There’s an interesting academic paper about the Euro-elections, just published by Matthew Goodwin. On twitter he summarises the main findings as:
    – The Brexit Party didn’t hurt the Tories much; picked up 2014 UKIP vote
    – Lib Dems hit the Tories hard
    – Leavers have a turnout problem
    – Lib Dems not just a Remain backlash, more complex
    – Farage hurt Lab in left-behind areas
    – Labour’s 2017 coalition eroding fast
    – No easy way out for Lab & Con now
    The full paper is at http://www.matthewjgoodwin.org/uploads/6/4/0/2/64026337/a_rebooted_revolt_on_the_right-11.pdf

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael Sammon 19th Jun - 12:04am
    This is very good. Rory Stewart has shown how the centre ground can be expolited (in a nice way). This should really be our bread...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 18th Jun - 11:46pm
    Joseph, In Keynesian economics when the economy is in equilibrium leakages equals injections. Savings only equal Investment if Imports and Taxation equal Investment and Government...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 18th Jun - 10:10pm
    The collection of essays is available on the Shelter site https://england.shelter.org.uk/professional_resources/policy_and_research/policy_library/policy_library_folder/report_grounds_for_change. The collection of essays reviews the issue from every perspective - including protecting the...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 18th Jun - 9:46pm
    Just watched the Tory hustings. What a cacophony of noise from a bunch of self seeking second raters (the twitchy Rory S. only just marginally...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 18th Jun - 9:42pm
    @Michael BG I made my proposals fairly broad brush for a reason, namely to see whether others might be prepared to offer variations that might...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 18th Jun - 9:32pm
    @ Fiona "I can only presume you are yourself a Londoner or from the Southeast".. Not so, Fiona. Grew up in West Yorkshire, many years...