Mark Valladares

19 June 2019 – the overnight press release

By | Wed 19th June 2019 - 8:30 am

Vagrancy report shows why we need to scrap the Act

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran will today urge the Government to repeal the Vagrancy Act at the launch of Crisis’ report into the case for repealing.

The MP for Oxford West and Abingdon held a debate in the House of Commons in January on her campaign to repeal the Vagrancy Act, which criminalises rough sleeping in England and Wales. Ms Moran also introduced a Bill to repeal it in February 2018.

The report says that the Act “does not tackle the problems people have, and there is evidence that it can also push people further from the help they need.”

Speaking ahead of the launch, Layla Moran MP said:

I absolutely welcome the publication of this report. You can’t ignore the evidence and it is clear that the Government needs to repeal the Dickensian Vagrancy Act. It is making many people’s situation even worse.

Now is the time to act. I will not stop campaigning until we have scrapped this cruel law and we take a more compassionate approach to the homelessness crisis we are facing in this country.

Almost 600 homeless people died on our streets in 2017 alone. We need to end this ‘out of sight, out of mind’ attitude that the Act promotes and get on with fixing the problem.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMark Seaman 19th Jun - 9:03am
    So Chuka kicks off with an entirely mistaken speech about the way to tackle NHS staffing shortages. The problem is that successive governments, Labour, Coalition...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 19th Jun - 8:58am
    George H W Bush called it "Voodoo Economics". https://www.thefreedictionary.com/Voodoo+economics Proponents called it "The J curve" (on a graph) Boris Johnson was the only candidate who...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 19th Jun - 8:31am
    @Michael BG "The problem with unitary authorities is the councillor elector ratio. I would only support them if there was a maximum ratio for each...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 19th Jun - 8:27am
    @Michael BG "The public electoral register does not have Date of Births for most people, but they can be calculated for those turning 18 during...
  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 19th Jun - 8:23am
    At the moment, the public hold MPs in very low esteem. And of course it's right that we should demand better from them. But the...
  • User AvatarBill le Breton 19th Jun - 8:10am
    All good news for my bet that at the next General Election we can win North Wiltshire, which in the 2017 election we gained just...