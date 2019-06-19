Does German History Hold the Answer to Our Current Brexit Impasse?

Britain is still a world power with significant international obligations and a major player on the European scene – irrespective of whether she considers herself part of it or not. A clarification of how “European” Great Britain considers itself would be paramount for future relations with her neighbours. The British are often confused as to whether they are geographically part of Europe or not.

A possible way out could be found when one looks at the scenario in post-war Germany in 1948/49. Germany in its bid for world power status had been decisively defeated, its territory reduced, divided and destroyed. The three Western Allies decided to combine the three military zones and create West Germany in the face of Russian non-cooperation. That led to the Berlin blockade of 1948/49.

A parliamentary commission was set up consisting of law professors and newly elected regional representatives such as Konrad Adenauer. They met in Bavaria and wrote the “Grundgesetz” (basic law) in nine months! The situation in the country could not have been more dire, with millions of the dispossessed, refugees and returning prisoners of war! Their work also had to be approved by the House of Commons, the US Congress and the L’Assemblée Nationale in Paris. The need to establish a new democratic system of government was overwhelming!

The brief was fulfilled and approved by all three occupying powers. The foundation of the Socialist German Democratic Republic in the Russian zone followed a few months later. The commission’s clear goals were the following: the need to prevent another dictatorship, the desire to incorporate the best aspects of British and American democracy, and to pay homage to Germany’s own democratic traditions going back to the revolution of 1848.

It has become evident that our unwritten constitution is no longer able to serve the interests of the people. A written constitution with a true devolved structure and a supreme court, which makes sure that rules are kept and constitutional conflicts avoided, are necessary! The exercise of codifying the responsibilities and decision-making powers at different levels of government (local, national and international) would reduce the confusion and conflict substantially.

The many failed attempts to reform the current electoral system, with its marginal seats and lost votes, has led to the great disparity of regions in England particularly and the very unequal distribution of wealth always favouring London and the South-East. Some of the resentments caused by this found their expression in the results of the Referendum. So reform of the electoral system must be one of the goals of a written constitution.

If a new parliamentary commission were to be set up, we would need a Parliament of national unity for a period of time and a caretaker government that could make the most pressing decisions without the entanglements of party loyalty. Parliament would then have to agree and approve of this new constitution before new elections would be called.

The general lack of correct information has been revealed in this referendum saga and ought to be tackled by much better dissemination and teaching about the political processes. The decline of the moderate centrist party of the Liberal Democrats has also contributed greatly to the present debacle. Both big parties have pandered to their own extreme wings. No internal consensus regarding Europe has ever been achieved either by the Conservative or the Labour party. However, whether we leave the EU or not…

It is not impossible to start afresh!

* Ingeborg Bottrall is a Lecturer in German Studies and lives in Reading.