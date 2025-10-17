Climate change is here: coral reefs are dying – but ecological economics provides an answer

According to the Global Tipping Points Report published by the University of Exeter and other partners, “The world has entered a new reality. Global warming will soon exceed 1.5°C. […] where multiple climate tipping points pose catastrophic risks to billions of people.” Most tragically, “warm-water coral reefs are crossing their thermal tipping point and experiencing unprecedented dieback, threatening the livelihoods of hundreds of millions who depend on them.”

This is a betrayal of a generation, and the product of systemic political failure. A failure to recognise the climate crisis for what it is – an urgent crisis with serious, long-lasting consequences for the most vulnerable. A failure of politicians to understand the implications of what a warming climate truly means for those who will live, and are living to suffer it. Where surpassing Earth System Tipping Points poses “a potentially catastrophic, irreversible outcome for humanity.”

There seems to be a fundamental misunderstanding by politicians and conventional economists as to why we are currently facing the problems we are facing. The economy is a social construct, which means you cannot have an economy without a society, and you can’t have a society without a home: our planet. The economy is not external to our environment; you cannot have an economy without a society nor an environment. However, our current dominant economic paradigm, neoclassical economics, which is advising our policymaking, is based on complete fiction. For example, it puts forward a circular flow diagram, which states that all you have is households and businesses, and as long as there is a flow of capital and labour between them both, growth can continue forever. But this is pure fantasy. Where do you extract resources from? Where does the waste that households produce go? Our environment – but yet it is nowhere to be found in this diagram.

Economics is in desperate need of an update, and in the wake of the first tipping point being passed, the time is now for us to call on our party for a new economic vision for our country. We cannot continue to desperately chase fairytales of endless growth without looking at the costs of our increasing consumption on the environment. If you accept that the economy is a social construct within our environment, then you also accept that we must live within planetary boundaries and limits. However, because our current economics does not recognise the environment as the fundamental basis for our society or economy, these limits are being far exceeded.

If you still somehow believe that neoclassical economics is going to be the solution to our problems, then I would ask you this question. If your house was on fire, and you only had two hoses, would you choose the old, leaky hose which has been showing signs of disrepair for decades, or would you choose the new hose? The answer is pretty obvious – you would choose the new hose, right? The old hose is out of date, it served a purpose once but it cannot do that any longer. The assumptions neoclassical economics has made have completely detached us from reality and our natural world, and with people suffering in the wake of catastrophic climate change, we must reclaim our reality. Neoclassical economics is using a hose full of holes to try and stop our house burning down, and yet it continues to wonder why nothing is working.

Most crucially, neoclassical economics includes environmental economics. Environmental economics treats nature as an “externality”, rather than the reality which is that it is our fundamental life support system. It sees climate change as a “market failure”, not as a product of systemic failure because of outdated neoclassical foundations. Environmental economics tinkers around the edges – when what we need is a completely new system. If you try to build your policymaking from foundations of sand, then you must always expect to fail. If you are overweight, you cannot expect to improve your health by only eating one fast food meal a day rather than three, whilst not exercising. You need to completely change your lifestyle, exercise more, and eat a healthy balanced diet. An urgent emergency requires systemic change because the current system is clearly not working for people or the planet.

Neoclassical economics has had its time in the sun; it is time for it to retire. There is currently growing research into a new, interdisciplinary field of economics: ecological economics. Ecological economics is an economics grounded in reality, grounded in the physical limits of our planet, but most importantly, offers the biggest scope for creativity and innovation which can help us out of the climate crisis. As a liberal democrat, I am proud to believe in the hope of having a “fair, free and open society […] in which no-one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.” But now, as we have passed our first tipping point, we have a political choice to make.

The choice is simple. We can either follow the neoclassical economic path of poverty for the most vulnerable, ignorance of the natural world, and conformity with suffering, or a new path with ecological economics. We must take seriously the ideas which ecological economists are developing, because they are developing crucial new tools which will help us tackle one of the greatest problems to ever face mankind.

Most importantly, pursuing a new path will give us something that people have been crying out for for years: hope. If we can provide a new narrative, one of creativity, aspiration and wonder within planetary limits, then we can truly say that we want to pursue a “fair, free and open society,” because once we fix the environment, only then can we start to fix everything else.

* Rodrigo is a Liberal Democrat party member and a Young Liberal.