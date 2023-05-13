Cllr Sinclair d’Albuquerque joins the Liberal Democrats following their local election success 

Southport Lib Dems had a great night in last week’s local election topping the poll with the most votes and winning the majority of the seats in the constituency on the night. And all this “up north” and in one of Labour’s top 50 target parliamentary seats.

The Lib Dem Group has a new member with this announcement that Southport councillor Sinclair d’Albuquerque has joined the Liberal Democrats.

Cllr Albuquerque said:

The way the Liberal Democrats proactively represent the people of Southport has been impressive and visionary. Although elected as a Conservative three years ago, I now consider their principles, ethics and values both locally and nationally are no longer compatible with mine. I am delighted to have joined the Liberal Democrats.

John Pugh, former Lib Dem MP and Council group leader commented:

Last week Southport voted for the party that puts the town’s interests first and gets things done locally. The Labour party prioritise other parts of Sefton and the Conservative MP fails to stand up for our town in Westminster. We welcome Sinclair to our group. We look forward to working with him to hold Sefton Labour to account and to continue to be the voice for Southport.

* Iain Brodie Browne is Chair of the Social Liberal Forum and has been a councillor since 1984.