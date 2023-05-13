Iain Brodie Browne

Cllr Sinclair d’Albuquerque joins the Liberal Democrats following their local election success 

By | Sat 13th May 2023 - 1:25 pm

Southport Lib Dems had a great night in last week’s local election topping the poll with the most votes and winning the majority of the seats in the constituency on the night. And all this “up north” and in one of Labour’s top 50 target parliamentary seats. 

The Lib Dem Group has a new member with this announcement that Southport councillor Sinclair d’Albuquerque has joined the Liberal Democrats. 

Cllr Albuquerque said: 

The way the Liberal Democrats proactively represent the people of Southport has been impressive and visionary. Although elected as a Conservative three years ago, I now consider their principles, ethics and values both locally and nationally are no longer compatible with mine. I am delighted to have joined the Liberal Democrats.

John Pugh, former Lib Dem  MP and Council group leader  commented:

Last week Southport voted for the party that puts the town’s interests first and gets things done locally. The Labour party prioritise other parts of Sefton and the Conservative MP fails to stand up for our town in Westminster.

We welcome Sinclair to our group. We look forward to working with him to hold Sefton Labour to account and to continue to be the voice for Southport.

 

* Iain Brodie Browne is Chair of the Social Liberal Forum and has been a councillor since 1984.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Yusuf Osman
    Thanks for providing this excellent summary of our peers various negative responses to this appalling bill. In addition to most refugees being internally displa...
  • Robert SAYER
    Mark: what advice do you give to constituencies like mine in Canterbury where we fought a minimal campaign to get Labour elected in GE but now have a constituen...
  • Jack Nicholls
    I'm a libertarian republican (in the Chomsky sense, not the Rand Paul sense), and yet I cannot find a speck of difference between me and my most staunchly monar...
  • Marco
    An alternative approach is just to accept that the Greens will eventually corner that part of the electorate and focus on a different target market. Preparing f...
  • Marco
    @ Mick Taylor most Green supporters don't share those views in reality they support democratic socialism similar to what many people on here and the soft left o...