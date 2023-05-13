The Voice

Bokhari and Blackie head London Lib Dem list

By | Sat 13th May 2023 - 4:32 pm

Current AM Hina Bokhari will be our top London list candidate in the GLA elections next year. Second on the list is Rob Blackie.

The results were announced in an email to London members from London Regional Chair Ann Glaze this afternoon.

The Lib Dem list in full is as follows:

  1. Cllr Hina Bokhari AM
  2. Rob Blackie 
  3. Cllr Irina von Wiese 
  4. Cllr Gareth Roberts 
  5. Chris Maines 
  6. Cllr John Sweeney 
  7. William Houngbo 
  8. Michael Bukola 
  9. Chris Annous 
  10. Kishan Devani 
  11. Sue Wixley

We currently hold two seats in the Assembly but current AM Caroline Pidgeon is stepping down at the end of this term. She will be chairing the election campaign though.

This is an absolutely brilliant team of candidates with a huge range of skills between them – a great foundation for a good result in just under a year’s time.

 

 

