Coalition with Starmer’s Labour?

In principle, it should not take the Conservatives’ disastrous record in government for the past fourteen years for Labour under Keir Starmer, which does not seem to stand for anything other than vaguely promising change, to win by a landslide. Labour’s double-digit lead unfortunately begs to differ.

However, after the recent local elections in England, as well as the Blackpool South by-election, Starmer did not rule out entering coalition with our party if Labour failed to win an outright parliamentary majority at the next general election. In contrast, he categorically ruled out doing so with the Scottish Nationalist Party owing to a ‘fundamental disagreement’ on Scottish independence.

This was in response to projected national shares based on the local election results predicting that Labour would fall short of an overall parliamentary majority. With the Conservatives’ disastrous local election results – coming in third behind us – is it any wonder that Rishi Sunak clutched at straws and touted this prediction as part of his ‘better the devil you know’ pitch to voters?

Their vague stance on Gaza or willingness to welcome defecting Conservative MPs, overestimation of Reform UK’s poll rating, and FPTP’s random distortive effect could prevent Labour from winning a majority of seats despite their poll lead. However, after five years of ‘Tory-lite’ Labour government, and with Conservative mismanagement still fresh in voters’ minds, a hung parliament could more likely be elected by 2029. Given Starmer’s non-committal statement, and recent experiences of political partnership, we should consider our position in the event of a hung parliament.

The hung parliament elected in 2010 led our party into entering coalition with the Conservatives. For five years of stability – certainly in comparison to what came afterwards – our party gained Cabinet positions and the fulfilment of some of our policies, namely marriage equality. However, most of our policies were blocked or stymied, and obligation to support unpopular programmes such as austerity led to us being electorally punished in 2015.

That is why our party supports a confidence-and-supply agreement. By supporting the government on the budget and during confidence votes, we can extract policy and funding concessions whilst avoiding shackling ourselves to unpopular policies. Although this would normally preclude ministerial posts, the Scottish Greens’ co-convenors held Scottish Cabinet positions as part of the Bute House Agreement with the SNP. For these reasons, it is understandable why we would support such an arrangement, and Labour a coalition.

The failures of the Conservative-DUP Agreement at Westminster, the Bute House Agreement at Holyrood, and the Labour-Plaid Cymru Senedd co-operation deal likely gave Starmer pause for thought. Under FPTP, the two major parties feel entitled to parliamentary majorities and governing alone. Thus, Starmer believes that we ought to support Labour come what may or that a ‘do-over election’ to get over the line could force our hand, similar to what happened in 2019 after the Tory-DUP deal collapsed.

This demonstrates a stark contrast with the devolved legislatures. Junior agreement partners have been able to make principled withdrawals without causing government collapse or early elections, due to the cooperative culture created by PR. In fact, Humza Yousef’s presumption that the Greens should support the SNP in government, even after his pre-emptive termination of the Bute House Agreement, forced his resignation as First Minister.

Because of the typically confrontational and short-termist attitudes FPTP induces, a supply-and-confidence agreement would be far better for us than a coalition. If Starmer insists on coalition talks, we should avoid redlining altogether and drive a hard bargain, if only to make the idea of supply-and-confidence more appealing to him.

* Samuel James Jackson is a member of the Executive Committee of the Calderdale Liberal Democrats, the Secretary of the Lower Valley Liberal Democrats and has served as a council candidate in the Ryburn and Park wards