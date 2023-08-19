The Voice

Cole-Hamilton calls for Illegal Migration Bill to be scrapped

By | Sat 19th August 2023 - 7:55 am

Today is World Humanitarian Day. According to the United Nations website:

This year, our World Humanitarian Day campaign brings together the global humanitarian community to mark the twentieth anniversary of the attack on the UN headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, and to show our unwavering commitment to deliver for the communities we serve, no matter who, no matter where and #NoMatterWhat.

Humanitarians have no other purpose than to save and protect lives and deliver the basic necessities of life, they stand shoulder to shoulder with the communities they serve and bring hope.

On 19 August, we come together to honour humanitarians around the world who strive to meet ever-growing global needs. No matter the danger or the hardship, humanitarians venture deep into disaster-stricken regions and on the front lines of conflict, strive to save and protect people in need.

Alex Cole-Hamilton has used his remarks on World Humanitarian Day to call for the scrapping of the Illegal Migration Bill:

Across the globe, the scale of human suffering is horrific.

Crises like those in Yemen and Afghanistan, the war in Ukraine and years of devastating civil war in South Sudan are just some examples of why we must use our freedoms to speak out in support of those who are persecuted and oppressed.

As we remember those atrocities, it’s also important that we mark the unwavering bravery of those who delve into them, endeavouring to protect and save the lives of those in need.

Those humanitarian efforts serve as an inspiration to my party, and that is why Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see both our governments playing their part to further our humanitarian objectives.

The UK Government must scrap their Illegal Migration Bill, which would only demonise the desperate and make the circumstances of some of the most vulnerable people on our planet even worse. We must strengthen support for those fleeing to our shores, implementing measures which will allow people to meaningfully rebuild their lives far from home.

Crucially, we must continue to prioritise tackling the climate emergency in our international work as it is often poorer countries which are left to deal with the gravest consequences of that emergency.

On World Humanitarian Day and beyond, Scottish Liberal Democrats will continue to fight for equality, justice and liberty for all.

Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for:

  • The UK Government to scrap their Illegal Migration Bill, legislation which will actively harm refugees fleeing the worst violence imaginable.
  • The UK and Scottish governments to consolidate protections for people who are refugees or asylum seekers, upholding their human rights and supporting them as far as we can, including steps to stop them from being evicted from their temporary housing.
  • The UK and Scottish governments to support a right to work for asylum seekers, helping to avoid impoverishment and allowing them to contribute to the economy.
  • The UK and Scottish governments to strengthen climate initiatives to help people around the world who will be among the first to be harmed by the devastation of the climate emergency.
  • The UK and Scottish governments to put stronger human rights protocols in place to govern our relationships with other countries.
