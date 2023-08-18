ALDC by-election report, 17th August 2023

There were just 2 principal council by-elections this week.

However there was still much to celebrate with a fantastic hold in St Albans and a significant move forward in a previously safe Labour ward in Middlesborough.

First of all we would like to congratulate Councillor Raihaanah Ahmed and St Albans Lib Dems for a great hold in Marshalwick East & Jersey Farm ward – and in a crowded field getting almost half the vote. Well done on a fantastic result.

St Albans DC, Marhsalwick East & Jersey Farm

Liberal Democrats (Raihaanah Ahmed): 774 (46%, -3.8%)

Conservative: 661 (39.3%, +5.3%)

Green Party: 102 (6.1%, -2.3%)

Labour: 82 (4.9%, -2.8%)

Independent: 62 (3.7%, new)

The next by-election took place in Middlesborough UA in Ayresome ward. Well done to our candidate Claire Brent and the local team for moving forwards significantly – finishing 3rd just over 100 votes behind the Independent winner with a 14.6% increase in share of the vote! In coming third we leapfrogged the Conservatives and this really demonstrates how by-elections can develop seats for the future.

Overall an Independent candidate gained the seat from Labour.

Middlesborough UA, Ayresome

Independent: 318 (36.1%, New)

Labour: 294 (33.4%, -13.7%)

Liberal Democrats (Claire Brent): 201 (22.8%.+14.6%)

Green Party: 32 (3.6%, New)

Conservative: 30 (3.4%, -14.8%)

Independent: 5 (0.6%, New)

Thank you once again to all the candidates who stood for us this week. Win or lose it is essential there is a Lib Dem on every ballot paper. There will be residents in every ward who want to vote for us and we owe it to them to stand.

