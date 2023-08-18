The Voice

ALDC by-election report, 17th August 2023

By | Fri 18th August 2023 - 3:25 pm

There were just 2 principal council by-elections this week.

However there was still much to celebrate with a fantastic hold in St Albans and a significant move forward in a previously safe Labour ward in Middlesborough.

First of all we would like to congratulate Councillor Raihaanah Ahmed and St Albans Lib Dems for a great hold in Marshalwick East & Jersey Farm ward – and in a crowded field getting almost half the vote. Well done on a fantastic result.

St Albans DC, Marhsalwick East & Jersey Farm
Liberal Democrats (Raihaanah Ahmed): 774 (46%, -3.8%)
Conservative: 661 (39.3%, +5.3%)
Green Party: 102 (6.1%, -2.3%)
Labour: 82 (4.9%, -2.8%)
Independent: 62 (3.7%, new)

The next by-election took place in Middlesborough UA in Ayresome ward. Well done to our candidate Claire Brent and the local team for moving forwards significantly – finishing 3rd just over 100 votes behind the Independent winner with a 14.6% increase in share of the vote! In coming third we leapfrogged the Conservatives and this really demonstrates how by-elections can develop seats for the future.

Overall an Independent candidate gained the seat from Labour.

Middlesborough UA, Ayresome
Independent: 318 (36.1%, New)
Labour: 294 (33.4%, -13.7%)
Liberal Democrats (Claire Brent): 201 (22.8%.+14.6%)
Green Party: 32 (3.6%, New)
Conservative: 30 (3.4%, -14.8%)
Independent: 5 (0.6%, New)

Thank you once again to all the candidates who stood for us this week. Win or lose it is essential there is a Lib Dem on every ballot paper. There will be residents in every ward who want to vote for us and we owe it to them to stand.

A full summary of all results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • theakes 18th Aug '23 - 4:32pm

    Do not know whether this is significant but there have been no local government by election results published in Conservative Home for 3 weeks! Have they decided no publicity is best, we shall see.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Mary ReidMary Reid
    @theakes - well, if Wales was in the running ... Don't we all support the home nations?...
  • theakes
    Mary, really, as a Welsh supporter I .......................
  • theakes
    Do not know whether this is significant but there have been no local government by election results published in Conservative Home for 3 weeks! Have they deci...
  • Christopher Haigh
    Steve, from what I've read it appears to be about one third of it....
  • Sandy Smith
    @Thanks for your reply, Mary, but are we meant to just accept that the education/exam system appears to lead to unequal outcomes between boys and girls? Unless ...