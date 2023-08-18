Let’s celebrate the Lionesses!

I’m not a football fan, but even I watched the Lionesses win their semi-final on Wednesday morning. And I will be glued to the television on Sunday from 11am. What a treat for England, and indeed for the whole country!
Of course, many people love watching big matches in the friendly atmosphere of their local, and that also helps the local economy. Unfortunately, the timing on Sunday is awkward to say the least, because most pubs won’t be able to sell alcohol until 11am at the earliest, or even 12pm, according to their current licence. Which is why the Lib Dems have made a bold move and called for a recall of Parliament today to introduce emergency legislation to allow pubs to open in time for the match.
Daisy Cooper said:
This is an open goal for the government. The Lionesses have made history by reaching the final, it’s only right that people across the country can come together and show their full support on Sunday.
MPs should get down to Westminster tomorrow and score a last minute winner for our pubs and the Lionesses.
Now it MAY be a coincidence – but Michael Gove has sent a letter to Council leaders encouraging them to open pubs early this Sunday. But there is a catch: Pubs have to apply in advance for a temporary extension to their licences and the deadline for applications for this weekend was 11th August. Gove is simply asking Councils to expedite any existing applications, not to allow last minute ones.
Wherever you watch it – enjoy the match! And good luck to the Lionesses.
I remember in 2021 when the England Men’s team reached the final of the Euros, pubs were allowed to stay open later than normal – it was announced just days before the match without a special session of parliament to agree it. Could this be done this time, or was it a cheeky (but helpful) misuse of the Coronavirus legislation (now expired?)