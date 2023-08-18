Those A level grades are actually good news

Students who got their A Level, BTEC or T level results yesterday have had a tough few years. They took their GCSES in 2021 after 18 months of major disruption to their studies. That then had an impact on their choices at 16 and their ability to benefit from the next stage. This has all been well understood by their teachers, by exam boards and by universities. We should celebrate the students’ resilience and tenacity, and the ingenuity of the teachers who have been working through some very serious challenges.

Some of the headlines in the press have been rather strident. “Thousands miss top grades as A Level results plummet” is the headline in the print version of the Guardian, modified to “Thousands fewer students in England awarded top A-Level grades” online. That seemingly minor change in wording indicates that the situation is actually more nuanced than it first appeared.

This year the spread of A level grades has returned to close to that in 2019, which means that fewer students have been awarded the coveted A or A* grades. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that their futures are going to any different from their peers in 2022.

A levels and their equivalents act as gatekeepers to Higher Education. In theory, it doesn’t matter where the grade boundaries lie as long as the students’ achievements are ranked correctly. This enables the Universities to identify the students best suited to their courses. (Of course, it is more complicated than that, because we don’t have post-qualification admission, and offers have to be made on predicted grades – that introduces some inaccuracies into the system that may or may not be compensated for during clearing. But that’s a topic for another time.)

As it happens, Universities were aware that grades would be returning to “normal” this year so adjusted their offers accordingly, which should mean that the transition to Higher Education will be smooth for most students. In fact, 79% of students who applied to University this year achieved the grades to get into their first choice, compared with 74% in 2019 – so that left more students happy with their results than pre-pandemic.

Whilst that is the overall picture, there is one striking anomaly. The Guardian article mentioned above includes this statement: “Independent and grammar schools had the largest drop in top grades compared with last year”. Put another way, the students who benefitted most from the temporary assessment processes used during the pandemic were those in selective and fee paying schools – the very pupils who are already advantaged by our skewed education system.

We should be pleased that the system is removing unfair advantages, rather than criticising the superficial effects.

However there is one caveat. The action taken by exam boards has not been consistent across the four nations. The largest step change has been taken in England, whereas the exam boards in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have taken a more gradual approach to returning to pre-Covid levels. This does appear to give an advantage to students in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who have applied to Universities in England, unless, of course, the Universities were aware and adjusted their offers to those students accordingly.

Elsewhere in The Guardian (sorry, this does reveal my media of choice), there is a focus on Richard Challoner School in New Malden where the “overall picture was overwhelmingly positive”. The Head, Sean Maher, who has spoken at Conference in the past on educational issues, is quoted:

It is testament to the professionalism of our staff. I feel vindicated by the hard work. In some ways results are immaterial. Are they lovely young men and women? If we can say that and they’ve got the results they deserve, then we can say our job is done.

