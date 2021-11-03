Commons loses moral compass with Paterson decision

Today MPs today set a new low standard for democracy in the UK. Conservative MPs voted to maintain an image of sleaze against promoting an image of integrity. Instead of suspending Owen Paterson, MP for North Shropshire, they suspended Commons Committee on Standards instead. The House of Commons has lost its moral compass.

Boris Johnson, boosted by his role as host of COP26, is currently a superhero in Invincible mode. He ordered “his MPs” to vote to protect his ally, Owen Paterson, against allegations of lobbying for companies for which Paterson is a well paid consultant. They didn’t all obey.

Despite a handful of Johnson’s troops rebelling, the authority and integrity of the House of Commons took a nose dive today. Most Conservative MPs voted for their own interests and pockets after Boris Johnson decided that protecting Paterson was more important than protecting the integrity of the Commons.

The rebellion against putting personal interests before those of the public vote was partisan – almost. The Andrea Leadsom amendment was passed by 250 votes to 232, which meant over 100 Tory MPs had abstained. Just thirteen Conservatives rebelled against despite instructions from their party leaders to let him off the hook.

Paterson is seen as an old school MP. Widely regarded for his time in Northern Ireland, he subsequently took up a role as secretary of state for Defra bringing an unhealthy scepticism on climate change to the role. In his constituency, just up the road from me, he has strong local backing among those that tick the box simply because it is blue. Many people, especially here in Shropshire, have sympathy with him after the suicide of his wife, which he has in part blamed onto the investigation in his lobbying.

As unsympathetic as it may sound, that should not have distracted MPs from delivering a verdict in line with the rules. Instead, they have scrapped the rules.

Paterson, a former Northern Ireland and Defra minister, is earning about £100,000 a year as a consultant for the healthcare firm Randox, as well as £12,000 a year from Lynn’s Country Foods. Both companies are based in Northern Ireland.

The standards commissioner, Kathryn Stone, had found multiple breaches of the lobbying rules on behalf of Owen’s commercial interests. She referred her report to the Common’s Committee on Standards which confirmed that Paterson had breached the rules many times when he lobbied the government on behalf of the two firms:

“No previous case of paid advocacy has seen so many breaches or such a clear pattern of behaviour in failing to separate private and public interests,”

The root of the problem is that MPs can take second, third and fourth jobs, ad infinitum. Those of us that vote for MPs don’t do so to promote their career advantage or to boost their bank accounts. We want them to represent us without fear or favour and without bowing to commercial or other interests.

We have today seen the House of Commons vote for conflict of interests and revolving doors. We have a government that has lost its ethical way. When the rules don’t suit its interests, it changes the rules. That’s sleaze written large.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.