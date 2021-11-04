What we should have been saying in our response to the budget

On Thursday I received an email from Dan Schmeising giving me a link to an “exclusive budget briefing” setting out our reaction to Wednesday’s budget.

The budget briefing states:

Provide at least the full recommended £15 billion to fund the catch-up needed in Education over three years.

“Double the Warm Home Discount on energy bills and extend it to everyone on Pension Credit and Universal Credit”.

Why haven’t we included extending it to the legacy benefits? The Warm Home Discount is currently a £140 refund on a person’s energy bills if they receive particular benefits.

“Invest £150 billion into a Green Recovery Plan to promote active and zero-emission travel, protect our countryside and clean up our air. This will be paid for by taxing the wealthy and frequent fliers – not the less well-off”.

We don’t say we want to do this over three years and if we want to split the money evenly into £50 billion a year or invest £30 billion in the first year, £50 billion in the second and £70 billion in the third. We don’t say how much the extra taxes will raise.

The budget briefing includes, “The Local Government Authority projects councils will be facing an £8 billion black hole in their budgets by 2024. The Tory Government has responded with… £4.8 billion.”

This £4.8 billion is £1.6 billion a year. But we don’t say we would provide the £8 billion and we should.

Then we should go on to say that we would abolish the Income Tax Personal Allowance freeze and instead we would increase it by just over 3.1% to £12,960. Followed by saying we would abolish the National Insurance increases of 1.25% and instead we would increase Income Tax. Also we should say we would increase pensions by the increase in average earnings and not the 3.1% for inflation.

We don’t say we would restore the Universal Credit £20 a week uplift and extend it to the legacy benefits (agreed in September).

The budget briefing declares, “Education should be lifelong, so we’d also invest heavily in re-training for adults – to make changing careers much, much easier.”

But again we don’t say how much we would spend compared to the extra being provided in this budget. We don’t say how much this extra is. Excluding the extra for apprenticeships its seems the government announced an extra £1.6 billion over three years for 16-19 year olds education in England and £1.22 billion over three years for adults.

In September we agreed to have Jobs Guarantees and a Training Guarantee for the unemployed. We should be telling people about this and this is our opportunity to state how much we would allocate to these schemes to help the unemployed update their skills and experience so they can apply for the estimated 1.1 million job vacancies there are in the UK. In my recent article I suggested we could allocate £11.7 billion a year to provide one million places a year. The £900 million in the budget for extra work coaches could be used towards funding this. Within four years we could offer a place to all the unemployed and those receiving Employment and Support Allowance.

The government has increased net spending from the baseline by about £25.3 billion, but the above excluding our Green Recovery Plan increases this by about £46.67 billion.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.