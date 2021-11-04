Michael Berwick-Gooding

What we should have been saying in our response to the budget

By | Thu 4th November 2021 - 9:42 am

On Thursday I received an email from Dan Schmeising giving me a link to an “exclusive budget briefing” setting out our reaction to Wednesday’s budget.

The budget briefing states:

  • Provide at least the full recommended £15 billion to fund the catch-up needed in Education over three years.
  • “Double the Warm Home Discount on energy bills and extend it to everyone on Pension Credit and Universal Credit”.
    Why haven’t we included extending it to the legacy benefits? The Warm Home Discount is currently a £140 refund on a person’s energy bills if they receive particular benefits.
  • Implement (it is implied) our 10-year plan to insulate homes.
  • “Invest £150 billion into a Green Recovery Plan to promote active and zero-emission travel, protect our countryside and clean up our air. This will be paid for by taxing the wealthy and frequent fliers – not the less well-off”.
    We don’t say we want to do this over three years and if we want to split the money evenly into £50 billion a year or invest £30 billion in the first year, £50 billion in the second and £70 billion in the third. We don’t say how much the extra taxes will raise.
  • Restore spending 0.7% of our Gross National Income on Overseas Development Aid.

The budget briefing includes, “The Local Government Authority projects councils will be facing an £8 billion black hole in their budgets by 2024. The Tory Government has responded with… £4.8 billion.”

This £4.8 billion is £1.6 billion a year. But we don’t say we would provide the £8 billion and we should.

Then we should go on to say that we would abolish the Income Tax Personal Allowance freeze and instead we would increase it by just over 3.1% to £12,960. Followed by saying we would abolish the National Insurance increases of 1.25% and instead we would increase Income Tax. Also we should say we would increase pensions by the increase in average earnings and not the 3.1% for inflation.

We don’t say we would restore the Universal Credit £20 a week uplift and extend it to the legacy benefits (agreed in September).

The budget briefing declares, “Education should be lifelong, so we’d also invest heavily in re-training for adults – to make changing careers much, much easier.”

But again we don’t say how much we would spend compared to the extra being provided in this budget. We don’t say how much this extra is. Excluding the extra for apprenticeships its seems the government announced an extra £1.6 billion over three years for 16-19 year olds education in England and £1.22 billion over three years for adults.

In September we agreed to have Jobs Guarantees and a Training Guarantee for the unemployed. We should be telling people about this and this is our opportunity to state how much we would allocate to these schemes to help the unemployed update their skills and experience so they can apply for the estimated 1.1 million job vacancies there are in the UK. In my recent article I suggested we could allocate £11.7 billion a year to provide one million places a year. The £900 million in the budget for extra work coaches could be used towards funding this. Within four years we could offer a place to all the unemployed and those receiving Employment and Support Allowance.

The government has increased net spending from the baseline by about £25.3 billion, but the above excluding our Green Recovery Plan increases this by about £46.67 billion.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • John Marriott
    Of course the whole thing stinks; but who seems to care? It just reinforces what Joe Public thinks of politicians, no matter what party they are from. Snouts to...
  • Nonconformistradical
    How can it be remotely acceptable that someone, who receives as MP's salary (apart from expenses) from the public purse more than twice the national median annu...
  • Alex B
    I am very disquieted on the alteration of basic constitutional provisions by simple acts of Parliament by a party representing 40% of voters. What looks like a ...
  • Yeovil Yokel
    What's the name of the stuff that floats on the surface of raw sewage after it's been discharged into rivers and seas? Angela Rayner knows....
  • Helen Dudden
    There have been questions asked all through the covid situation, on who made money out of what....