The time is now for planning Beveridge-2

Post-Covid and after the delivery of Brexit, our country needs radical reforms of the kind Sir William Beveridge proposed for the end of the Second World War. He wanted a comprehensive programme of reforms, to cover the social injustice and unfairness he saw around him. The reforms should result in alleviating poverty, limiting disease, stopping homelessness, improving education and providing jobs for everyone who needed them.

These are the areas in which radical reform is needed again today. The social contract that existed between government and people in the post-war world has broken down and requires renewing. The Liberal Democrats as the heirs of the Liberal Beveridge are uniquely well placed to demand a new Beveridge-type reform plan.

A business motion has now been sent to the Conference Committee for possible debate at our March Conference. Entitled Beveridge-2 Plan within a Social Contract, it calls for the party to pursue a campaign for a Beveridge-type Plan of radical reforms. The Plan should seek solutions for all the social ills which afflict our country and which have worsened so much recently. It must focus on relieving the growing poverty and restoring full employment, on providing integrated and sufficient health and social care, on ensuring that there are enough homes including social housing available at affordable cost, and on remedying the growing deficiencies of education for all children.

The motion proposes a radical way forward to create the Plan. It requires the party to immediately establish a Commission, to consider urgently how our policies may be grouped and developed to constitute the new Plan, asking progressive politicians and academics to contribute to it. The Commission would then report to Conference next autumn on how the work is developing, with a recommendation that the Policy Committee develop a Consultation paper on the Plan for the Spring Conference next year.

Meantime the motion asks that other major national parties be urged to work with our party in campaigning for the present government to bring in immediate remedial measures to combat rising poverty and unemployment, and especially to ensure that economic measures taken this year do not impact on the poorest members of society.

As explanatory notes sent to the Conference Committee along with the motion make clear, the motion is not proposing new policies, but would embrace existing policies such as UBI and welfare benefit reforms as part of the new overarching Plan. Where there is already ongoing work to develop our existing policies further, this will dovetail with the Commission’s work, but the Commission in calling for input from progressive politicians and academics from outside our party will broaden the reach of the Plan. It has the potential to benefit the country, at the same time as increasing the relevance and prominence of our party in the national life.

The business motion discussed here was a joint effort by Michael Berwick-Gooding and myself, and was submitted by our respective constituency parties – Basingstoke, and Copeland and Workington – plus ten individual members.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.