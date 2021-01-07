The beauty of the US electoral vote certification process

Embed from Getty Images

As a fan of US Congressional language, I was pleased to hear Vice-President Pence going through the electoral college certification process this morning.

Each state is taken in turn. Their envelope has been opened. Their certificate has been checked by the clerks to check that it is all in order – right date, right signature, right text – that sort of thing, I suppose.

Over and over again, for each state, VP Pence repeats the same officialese:

This certificate from State X, the Parliamentarians advise me, is the only certificated vote from the state, it purports to be a return from the state and is annexed to a certificate of authority from the state according to a point of ascertained electors.

Then a Senator acting as teller says:

Mr President, the certificate of the electoral vote of State X seems to be regular in form and authentic and it appears therefrom that Joseph R Biden Junior of Deleware received x votes for President and Kamala D Harris of California received x votes for Vice President.

Then VP Pence says:

Are there any objections to counting the certificate of the vote of State X that the teller has verified as it appears to be regular and authentic?

It all sounded all extremely dry, boring, administrative and old-fashioned.

A sort of grand paperwork exercise, making sure the right seals and paper clips had been used.

But that is the point.

The job of Congress is to purely verify that the certificates received are genuinely the legal electoral votes from the fifty states.

Therein lies the beauty and simplicity of the process. It is the very embodiment of “E Pluribus Unum” – “One from many” – where the Capitol brings together the fifty disparate states under one roof.

Therein lies the essence of the United States of America. It is fifty states. Not fifty states plus Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and Donald Trump adding in their two penneth worth.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.