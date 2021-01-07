Building back neglected communities

Embed from Getty Images

Behind the future economic and political relationship between the UK and the EU, and the (mis)management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the question of how to revive the towns and cities of the north of England (and its other marginal communities) will loom in 2021 as one of the key issues in UK politics. Resentment of industrial decline, followed by cuts in funding for local government, education and transport, fuelled support first for leaving the EU and then for deserting Labour. Boris Johnson has pledged to invest in bringing prosperity back to former industrial communities. Keir Starmer is feeling his way towards regaining their support, more by embracing their conservative values than promising massive spending. But what do Liberal Democrats have to offer them?

This raises existential problems for all three parties. Johnson’s promises imply a larger state, with higher taxes, engaging in rebuilding local and regional economies – anathema to the small-state libertarians who now crowd the Conservative backbenches. Starmer is struggling to reconcile the metropolitan liberals who provide much of his activist base with the social nostalgia these communities cling to. But we, too, are a party of university towns and graduates, liberals in the widest sense: we cannot follow Starmer in attempting to embrace rediscovered ‘working class values’, which in any case many of the younger generation in such communities do not share.

We do however have determined local activists in many of these neglected communities, with hopes of winning local elections in May or June. So what should our platform be, consistent with our values? Can we make the future of local democracy itself an issue that will appeal? The Conservatives clearly despise local government: their preference for awarding contracts to multinational companies rather than partnering with local authorities to handle responses to the pandemic has been an expensive disaster. Bullying local government on school closures has been as bad. Moving bits of central departments to ‘red wall’ seats while keeping power in London is a poor substitute for devolving power. But we need to think carefully how best to present a case for stronger local government and less direction from London, if we want to win over discontented voters.

‘Building back better’ has to be more than an empty slogan: so we need to spell out what our priorities are. Higher public spending, with a larger proportion transferred to local authorities that have been deliberately starved of resources, is essential to any form of levelling up. That means that we have to make an explicitly ‘social liberal’ pitch for higher (and fairer) taxes once the immediate crisis is over, to sustain investment in our poorer communities. Local transport links, to connect neglected communities to jobs, are vital; experiments in funding local regeneration should be encouraged. Education and training are key to levelling up. This government has antagonised teachers, and imposed extra burdens on state schools without providing extra resources. Its new apprenticeship scheme has led to a drop in apprenticeships for school-leavers. Teachers, like other public service workers, are part of our natural constituency; we should be offering them, and state schools, full support.

I look forward to seeing our local government manifesto. This year’s elections will be UK-wide, with local activists campaigning to win in communities where most voters are fed up with all politicians. London, Scotland and Wales are attracting most media attention so far. But the future of our party depends on rebuilding our local government base, seat by seat, on council after council. I doubt that the Conservatives can deliver on their expansive promises to level up the poorer regions of this divided country. Labour looks likely to offer confused and contradictory messages. Can we do better?

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.