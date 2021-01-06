Tragic end to Trump’s deceit

The National Statuary Hall.

It’s not a name that trips readily off the tongue. It’s a big hall with about a hundred statues in it. Each state is allowed to choose two statues, which they can replace if wanted.

When I was shown round it in 2019, I noticed Rosa Parks. Her statue was not chosen by her home state, Alabama. In an exception to the rule, she was placed there by unanimous vote of both chambers of the Congress. That speaks volumes.

When I watched the mob invasion of the US Capitol this evening, the first interior image showed mob members strolling though the National Statuary Hall.

I have no idea what the police were thinking of. They seemed to tactically withdraw inside the Capitol to protect the people inside. They could have put up a fight at the doors but they decided not to.

Tragically and horribly, a woman was shot and died during this mob invasion.

Order was then finally restored.

This was the culmination of Trump’s disgraceful and deceitful web of lies about the election.

Before the mob takeover, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell made a dignified speech upholding the best of the USA’s democratic traditions.

Also, Vice President Pence finally told Trump that he would not seek to overturn the election result.

And we also heard that the Democrats have now won both Senate seats in Georgia, meaning they will control both houses of the Congress.

One can only hope that the Trump deceit has reached its culmination and that the USA, who many of us respect as a beacon, albeit a tarnished beacon, of democratic hope, can return to more peaceful times.

But it is the cause of great regret and distress that someone had to die to get us over the bridge into, hopefully, a more settled period.

This is all Trump’s responsibility. A man who is completely self-obsessed and without a scintilla of civic responsibility in his body.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.