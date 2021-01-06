An announcement from Isabelle Parasram

I am hosting a webinar on women and justice. It ties in with the CPS consultation on the prosecution of rape offences.

Do you think that the legal system has failed women?

Join me as I chair a webinar featuring:

former Chair of the Bar Council Amanda Pinto QC

barrister and part-time Crown Court Recorder Maryam Syed and

Elaine Storkey, author of ‘Scars Against Humanity’, a book about violence against women and girls.

Baroness Lorely Burt will be introducing the session and psychologist Dr Jermaine Revalier will be co-chairing.

The timing of the webinar coincides with the deadline for comments on the CPS Consultation on its legal guidance on rape. This guidance provides support to prosecutors in making effective and compliant decisions in Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) cases, helping to ensure the delivery of justice.

The updated legal guidance reflects the changing world and our improved understanding of the many complex issues related to rape.

One of the key areas of content surrounds reasonable lines of enquiry and disclosure which aims to assist prosecutors with striking the appropriate balance between the needs of an investigation and the right to privacy. As the Head of a barristers’ chambers, this is something that I come across on on a regular basis.

If you are interested in exploring issues surrounding the prosecution of RASSO cases, or any other matter impacting women and justice, then send your questions in to: [email protected]

And join my guests and me next Thursday 14th January at 7pm-8:30pm.

This webinar is part of a programme my team and I are running called ‘Share, Plan, Act.’ Through it, we link community/faith/charity groups and key influencers to catalyse positive social change via the media, lobbying, education and micro action on issues of equality.

https://www.cps.gov.uk/consultation/consultation-rape-and-sexual-offences-legal-guidance

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lady-justice-has-she-failed-women-tickets-131186896539?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-source=cp&utm-term=destsearch

* Isabelle Parasram is the Vice President of the Liberal Democrats.