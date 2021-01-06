Georgia on my mind – is it too early to do cartwheels?

Embed from Getty Images

Political Wire’s Taegan Goodard wrote a few hours ago:

It Appears Democrats Have Won Control of the Senate As of this post, there is still no official projection in either U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia, but the New York Times’s needle is very confident that both Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will win. It’s not official but it’s very hard to see a path for either Republican short of a major tabulation error. That would mean the U.S. Senate will be comprised of 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris breaking any ties. It’s an unbelievably dramatic end to the 2020 election cycle.

I never dared even read predictions about the Georgia run-offs. One of the seats has (since Taegan Goddard’s earlier post) been projected by the mainstream media for the Democrats – the winner being Rev Raphael Warnock. It looks good for the other one – and experts always doubted that there would be a split vote either way.

This would all mean that President-elect Joe Biden will have some real power to reset the American political scene.

And this news comes on the day when I already had extra popcorn supplies delivered-in for the Republican party meltdown at the US Congress later!

