Wanted – a bit more dissent!

The last piece I contributed to Lib Dem Voice appeared a couple of years ago in August 2018 and was entitled Why Aren’t We Doing (Much) Better? That posting (which does seem, at least in part, to have been vindicated by subsequent events) was prompted by a critical analysis of party performance in The New Statesman: this one, which could reasonably be accused of being “Why aren’t we doing (much) better 2”, is prompted by a critical analysis of party performance in The Spectator. Not, interestingly, from The Spec’s ever-growing army of cultural warriors of the libertarian right, but from that pillar of Europhile liberal Toryism, Matthew Parris.

Mr Parris is saying that we Liberal Democrats haven’t said one new or critical or penetrating thing since the last Election. Who can reasonably disagree with him? The scars of 2019 (and 2015, and 2017) go deep within our party, and there has inevitably been an extended period of introspection. Both ourselves and the Labour Party are now in the very uncomfortable position of recognising that in the autumn of 2019 the majority of active party members wanted to take positions on Europe that proved politically disastrous. Those wise older LibDem hands who warned against the Revoke position lost the relevant conference vote by a landslide, with consequences that grew more apparent everyday: as a party we were unquestionably tough on Brexit, but on the (politically more resonant) causes of Brexit we were, and arguably remain, absolutely nowhere.

We have had a leadership election which didn’t exactly convulse the nation, and have in Sir Ed Davey as our leader a thoroughly decent, personable, humane liberal with extensive government experience. Thus far, however, those qualities of kind and thoughtful competence don’t seem to have cut through, and whilst we can blame the pandemic for our almost-complete invisibility, we shouldn’t: the fact remains that the external political situation ought to be (at the very least) fertile ground for a third party to make headway. The pandemic has both revealed and accelerated fundamental trends in every area of British life, and party politics has been no exception: the profound structural flaws in the voter coalitions of both of the two large parties have been shown for what they are, and should be ripe for exploitation. At the same time, our own voter coalition of middle-class remainers, elderly dissenting liberals and metropolitan social democrats remains as wide, and as shallow, as ever.

What has happened to our radical edge? What has happened to our capacity to take contrary positions that may just annoy or upset some people? Being the party that cares about care is (self-evidently) a good thing, but surely isn’t enough. Where, fundamentally, do we stand on the economy, and what are we going to do about the massively increased imbalances in wealth in our society since 2008? And how are we going to reconcile the sort of environmental policies that we know are necessary for the survival of the planet with our strong support base amongst middle-class home-owners and car-owners (like me)? Unless we start to address these challenges, and unless in the course of this parliament we can somehow move beyond the Coalition and our role in it, we won’t make any significant national headway.

I am always mindful of what the celebrated historian of the early Liberal Party John Vincent had to say about the disappearance of any properly Jacobin threat to existing power relations once Labourism had replaced Liberalism as the principal non-Tory force in Britain. We need a bit more bloody-minded dissent, and perhaps to take one or two more unpopular positions to show that we do actually stand for something that is more than ‘nice’: rather than just listening, our leaders need to start speaking too. And saying sometimes unexpected liberal and/or social democratic things that might, at the very least, get people to think. To do that would be a start.

* Richard Fisher is Vice-Chair of Cambridge Liberal Democrats. He writes here in a purely personal capacity. His father knew Lloyd George.