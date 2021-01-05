A longer read for the lockdown – Winning the battle for our roads

This is the first in a series of articles exploring how we can improve the places we live and work

Entire neighbourhoods in Maartje van Putten’s city were being demolished to make space for the motor car, and still it demanded more. Bicycle use was falling year-on-year. Worst of all, road deaths were soaring.

The place was Amsterdam, the year was 1971. 400 children had died on the roads in the Netherlands that year – an agonisingly high toll. It could have continued, as it did in most other countries. Instead, Maartje and thousands of other Amsterdammers – including many mothers worried about what the future held for their children – decided to take a stand.

Stop de Kindermoord (Stop the child murder) was a grass-roots movement and Maartje van Putten was its first president. They marched, they blocked roads, they even got arrested. Many motorists were outraged: how dare these people take away their right to drive wherever they want at any time. But campaigners persevered. They sat down with politicians, they talked, and in time the politicians listened.

In the 1980s some Dutch cities experimented with cycle paths, helping stem the decline in cycle use. Then Delft introduced a proper cycle network and saw cycling increase. Others followed their lead, and a new direction of travel was set.

The 1970s presented an opportunity for change: the oil crisis hit and protest was in the air. That wasn’t enough though. It still required a concerted and widespread campaign over several years.

2021 finds us in another period of change. The Coronavirus crisis has forced us to re-examine how – and why – our society works the way it does. While many people want everything to return to the way it was, others seek to build something new.

This series of articles looks at our relationship with the built environment: transport, building, green spaces and planning. Where we are now, and where we need to be. The first article tackles the thorny issue that drove Maartje van Putten and thousands of others to take to the streets in the 1970s: our relationship with the motor car.

How we travel has been the topic of heated debate in recent months. Drivers and cyclists have engaged in pitched online battles over who gets roadspace. The government is consulting on whether to ban pavement parking across the country. Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and Ultra-Low Emission Zones have sparked debate and even criminal behaviour, and temporary Covid-19 measures to give more space for social distancing have faced criticism.

For over half a century the motor car has been our abusive partner: always taking, always wanting more, always demanding everything be done on its terms. We’ve been in this relationship for so long, we see it as normal. We don’t even realise there’s an alternative. We can never quite bring ourselves to leave.

Promoting active travel and public transport is a public good with a whole range of benefits from safety to health and speed to wealth. We all stand to gain if we make bikes, buses, trams and trains better options than cars, and people choose them for more journeys.

Doing nothing should no longer be a serious option. We are in the midst of a climate emergency. Five people die in collisions on the road every day, with many more dying or becoming ill from air pollution and lack of exercise. We could tarmac over every inch of urban green space, build enough flyovers and underpasses to make a ’70s town planner blush, and give our towns and cities entirely over to the motor car and we would still be sitting in traffic jams.

Banning cars is not realistic either. Motor vehicles will remain a major form of transport for decades to come. The flexibility and adaptability of cars is hard to beat for many journeys. Even the Netherlands still has more journeys by car than by bike. Cycle-friendly, flat and compact Holland hasn’t managed to banish the car after 50 years of investment in alternatives – what chance do we have?

But we can do more. We can cut pollution, improve health and move everyone around efficiently.

We can reclaim our roads for people, putting vulnerable road users first and allowing cars onto residential streets only as guests, not gods. We achieve this by designing residential and minor roads to slow down vehicles: narrower carriageways, tighter radii at junctions, visual cues for drivers to reduce speeding, 20mph limits and physical traffic calming where needed. We can create school streets and play streets where pedestrians and cyclists have clear priority, or cars are banned altogether.

We can give bike and scooter users safe, direct, end-to-end routes with secure parking and high quality changing facilities. Some of the road space currently dedicated to cars, vans and lorries can be reallocated for cyclists and mobility scooters.

We can discourage car drivers from rat-running or driving into busy town and city centres when good alternatives are available. Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and modal filters help prevent rat-running. Where there is good access into a town or city centre by public transport, we should be looking to reduce car parking and increase pedestrianisation.

We can design our communities so most places we want to visit – like schools, shops and offices – are no more than an easy 15-minute walk or bike ride away.

We can reduce the hefty taxpayer subsidy given to every car driver, shifting gradually towards a situation where car drivers receive similar subsidies to other transport users. Because so much of the cost of running a car is up-front (purchase, insurance, repairs, servicing), it makes sense to use your car as much as you can when you’ve got it. That needs to change, so more people have access to a car for occasional trips but don’t feel the need to use it every day.

None of this stops people using a car where it remains the best option. That will be the case for many longer journeys, areas not well-served by public transport, people needing to carry larger loads, those with limited mobility, trips needing to be made at unusual times and a variety of other situations. Indeed, getting just a fraction of people out of their big metal boxes and into more efficient forms of transport will free up road space for those who do still need to use a car.

If the result is a happier, healthier, smarter and wealthier society, would that really be so bad?

What can you do?

These articles aim to deliver change, so in each one I will suggest practical action that local campaigners and councillors can take. To start rebalancing our relationship with the motor car in your area, look for one place that would really benefit from a school street, play street, low traffic neighbourhood or modal filter and campaign for it. Pitch it as a trial if there aren’t already other local examples.

The image above is by the Nationaal Archief, the Dutch National Archives, shared under Wikimedia and Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication – Batjanschool te Amsterdam krijgt klimrek zeilschip spandoek Stop de kindermo, Bestanddeelnr

* Iain Roberts is a Stockport councillor, LGA Peer and consultation, communications and public affairs consultant specialising in the built environment.