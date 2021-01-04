Caron Lindsay

Ed Davey: PM dodged the difficult decisions and acted too late

By | Mon 4th January 2021 - 9:16 pm

Boris Johnson as good as said in his address announcing a new “March-style” lockdown that we we would have succeeded in beating Covid if it hadn’t been for this pesky new variant. The variant he’s known about for three months and done little to combat. Brazen or what?

Not even 36 hours had passed since his Marr interview yesterday, when he said that parents should send their kids to school today. Now, the decision he should have taken before Christmas has been made.

Ed Davey pointed out these errors of judgement in his reaction to the PM’s statement. He had earlier called for a lockdown, and so the party will be supporting these measures. However, we also want to see better support for those who have so far been excluded from the Government schemes, investment in mental health services and an increase to Carer’s Allowance.

Ed said:

This is the public health policy the Prime Minister should have announced before Christmas, but yet again, Boris Johnson ducked the difficult decisions, failed to listen to experts and acted too late.

Just yesterday morning Johnson was telling parents that schools were safe and children should definitely go. Today he is telling us that they must all move to remote learning but without any proper future plan.

The Prime Minister’s failure to act earlier means we are seeing record numbers of new infections, a rising death rate, hospitals overwhelmed and NHS and care staff exhausted.

With this new lockdown, Liberal Democrats believe it’s urgent that the Government announce a new comprehensive economic plan for businesses and the self-employed; a plan to increase Carer’s allowance in line with the increases in Universal Credit and must fully take account of the impact of these developments on the mental health of young people and vulnerable individuals who are going through an incredibly difficult time.

All around the world, the evidence is that acting early is critical to minimising damage to the economy and protecting public health. We need a Prime Minister who can act in time, not one who acts when it is too late.

There’s one interesting difference between the PM’s statement and the announcement by Nicola Sturgeon this afternoon. In March, we were only supposed to leave our houses once per day for exercise. That still seems to be the case in England. However, Nicola Sturgeon said that no such limit would apply up here. She said that it was important for physical and mental health to be able to leave home more often.

I’m also relieved about that because my two dogs are a living nightmare for one person to walk on their own.

But it’s now up to us all to look out for each other. I’ve taken the attitude all along that I need to behave like I have the virus and am doing my best to keep it to myself. I stay away from people as much as possible and follow the rules.

But, as the doctor who was always getting mistaken for the Philip Lee who joined us last year says on Twitter, we all need to do it.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

