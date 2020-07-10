10 July 2020 – today’s press releases

Cross-party group urge BBC to save Politics Live

Homeless covid deaths should act as a wake up call

Government unwillingness to work with EU is unforgivable

A cross-party group of MP​s have called on the BBC to adhere to its obligations as a public service broadcaster and make a “firm commitment” to the future of Politics Live amidst reports the show could be axed.

Liberal Democrat MP Daisy Cooper, who coordinated the cross-party group, warned the BBC that dropping the show would “seriously harm the ability of the BBC to scrutinise and explain the consequences of policy announcements.”

In a letter to both the outgoing and incoming Director Generals of the BBC, the cross party group of 106 of MPs and Peers across seven political parties also urge the corporation to review the decision to cut 450 staff working across regional programmes in England.

Concerns have also been raised that dropping the BBC’s lunchtime politics show would result in the loss of yet another show fronted by a woman, Jo Coburn, at a time when the BBC should be doing more to promote diversity.

Liberal Democrat Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson Daisy Cooper said:

Public trust during pandemics is absolutely vital. At a time when many people are worried about their future and a possible second wave, we need proper media scrutiny, from Britain’s number one public broadcaster, on the decisions being taken at the very top of government. The loss of Politics Live would seriously harm the ability of the BBC to scrutinise and explain the consequences of policy announcements. Given the BBC’s obligations as a public service broadcaster, I urge the BBC to think carefully and make a firm commitment to protecting Politics Live.

Responding to ONS statistics released today that reveal 16 people who were homeless have died as a result of Covid-19, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said:

Every death is truly heart-breaking. With coronavirus putting the most vulnerable in our communities at risk, we must ensure no one is left behind. 16 homeless deaths is 16 too many. The Government must avoid more deaths by protecting emergency funding for local authorities to accommodate rough sleepers, particularly as many have underlying health conditions. This sad news should act as a wake up call to the Conservatives. Ministers must urgently produce a long-term plan to end rough sleeping, including supporting my Bill to scrap the Vagrancy Act that so needlessly criminalises rough sleepers.

Government unwillingness to work with EU is unforgivable

Responding to reports UK has opted out of the EU’s coronavirus vaccines scheme, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Munira Wilson said: