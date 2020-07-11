Caron Lindsay

Where to see the leadership candidates this weekend

By | Sat 11th July 2020 - 10:01 am

With Layla and Ed duly nominated, they now embark on an eye-watering series of hustings events across the country. There are 4 this weekend.

In just under an hour you can see them at the Social Liberal Forum q and a at 11 am.

At 3:25pm, both candidates will be put through a job interview style interview at the Scottish special conference by former candidate Katy Gordon, who’s a senior HR person and John Ferry, a journalist. I wonder if they’ve been modelling their interviewing style on Claude from The Apprentice.

Tonight at 6pm, it is the South Central hustings.

Tomorrow at 6pm, it’s the Yorkshire and the Humber’s turn to question the candidates.

The difference, of course, is that all these events take place on the internet, so there’s no endless and exhausting travelling to be done.

More details about how to register for these events are here.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

