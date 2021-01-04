How on earth does this man still have access to a nuclear weapons trigger?

It is worth listening to this tape at length.

It ought to send a shiver down the spine of anyone who believes in democracy.

What staggers me is that this sort of call is happening well into January, rather than on November 4th last year.

The Georgia result has been certified, for goodness sake.

What is clear to me from this tape is that Trump believes everything he is saying. He is so obsessed with himself that he has convinced himself that he won.

This man should be locked in a room where he does not have access to a nuclear weapons’ trigger.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.