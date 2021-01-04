Brexit Trade Deal – threat or opportunity for the Party?

Ed Davey wasted no time in denouncing the trade deal signed by Boris Johnson because it will be “bad for jobs, business, security and our environment“.

This is a view that is not universally shared even though UK businesses trading with the EU will now face a host of new rules, regulations and red tape. Business leaders argue that the alternative – No Deal – would have hurt the UK economy a whole lot more. The biggest relief has been expressed by the car manufacturers for whom an end to tariff-free access to the EU would have been a disaster. As it is tariff-free access to the EU continues. And an added bonus is the fact that they are now free to capitalise on market opportunities in lucrative non-EU markets like China and India.

The EU accounts for only around half of the U.K.’s exports. But up until now our ability to explore and exploit the openings for trade with countries outside the EU has been curtailed by the rules of our membership.

Economists agree that the deal will help the UK recover from the coronavirus recession, which is expected to have reduced economic output by around 12% in 2020. Ed Davey will rightly argue that is at it may be but it cannot match the benefits we enjoyed as a full member of the EU. It is point I can take.

But I do have to ask, when did our Party stop being internationalist as well as European? I am hoping the answer I get is that we always have been and still are an internationalist Party. Given that is the case, I suggest our policy makers need to start developing strategies and policies that reflect this new order.

LIBG has a great deal of expertise in this area for Ed and the Policy Team to draw on. There are also a huge number of members with strong links with their home nations – India, China, and Kashmir and so on. These individuals have forged useful “Friend of Lib Dems” networks and enjoy the confidence of senior diplomats in the respective country missions in the UK. They are thus both individually and collectively ideally qualified to help shape the new international accord that our post Brexit Country needs.

I suspect there will be those who consider my suggestion that we accept that our future lies in the wider international world and not just the EU as naïve or even treacherous. They would be wrong. I The UK has left the EU to form a new relationship with the wider world. If we wish to be part of the new order we have to adopt new ways of doing business and politics. Like the man said – adapt or die!

* Rabi Martins is the East of England Diversity Champion. He is a councillor and Chair of Planning on Watford Borough Council.