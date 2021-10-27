Budget 2021: Davey says bankers get twice the catch-up for children

Following today’s budget, Ed Davey has slammed the Chancellor for giving twice as much away in tax cuts to bankers as extra catch-up funding to help children make up for lost learning during the pandemic.

Analysis by the Liberal Democrats shows that reducing the banking surcharge will cost the Treasury over £3.8 billion over the next four years. This compares to just £1.8 billion of additional catch-up funding in today’s Budget. That is the equivalent of £1 of extra catch up funding per child every school day, compared to a £6 a day tax cut for each banker.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

This was an out of touch Budget that is taking ordinary families for granted, hiking up people’s taxes while failing to help them with soaring energy bills this winter. We’ve seen a lot of spin but very little on the three big crises we face: the cost of living, the climate emergency and children’s lost learning.

Parents are crying out for the catch-up funding our children desperately need. The Chancellor let them down today, offering less in extra catch up funding than his tax cut for the big banks.

Rishi Sunak has sent a clear message to children and parents across the country: they are worth less to him than his investment banker chums in the City. We can see clearly what his priorities are, and they are not those of the British people.

He is offering a measly pound a day of extra catch up funding for each child, six times less than the tax cut being offered to the Conservatives’ banker buddies.”

Notes

The Chancellor let down parents today, providing less in extra catch up funding than his tax cut for the big banks. He is offering just an extra £1 of extra catch up funding for each child, compared to a £6 a day tax cut for each banker.

The £4.9 billion total catch up funding (including £1.7 billion announced in 2020, £1.4 billion in June 2021 and £1.8 billion announced today) divided amongst 8.3 million students over three years comes out at £200 per child per year. Over the course of 180 school days in a year, each child will be given just £1.11 each school day to catch up on vital learning.

According to the Treasury’s policy costings, the cut to the Bank Surcharge will cost £3.82 billion in the four years from 2023-24 to 2026-27. In 2026-27 alone, it will cost £1.02 billion. According to the latest figures from UK Finance, total employment in the banking sector stands at 475,825. This means that in 2026-27, the Bank Surcharge cut will amount to £5.87 spent per banker per day.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.